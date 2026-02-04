House Bill 562 Printer's Number 0566

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - House Bill 562 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors D. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, HOWARD, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, HANBIDGE Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1883 (P.L.118, No.105), entitled "An act ceding concurrent jurisdiction of this State over certain lands owned or hereafter acquired by the United States," providing for concurrent jurisdiction in juvenile cases. Memo Subject Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction Actions 0566 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Feb. 12, 2025 Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025 First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025 Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025 Removed from table, Feb. 4, 2026 Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

