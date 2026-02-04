House Bill 562 Printer's Number 0566
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - House Bill 562
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
D. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, HOWARD, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, HANBIDGE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1883 (P.L.118, No.105), entitled "An act ceding concurrent jurisdiction of this State over certain lands owned or hereafter acquired by the United States," providing for concurrent jurisdiction in juvenile cases.
Memo Subject
Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction
Actions
|0566
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Feb. 12, 2025
|Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025
|First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025
|Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025
|Removed from table, Feb. 4, 2026
Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM
