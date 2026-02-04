House Bill 2024 Printer's Number 2583
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Sponsors
SHUSTERMAN, SCHEUREN, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, KUZMA, WEBSTER, PROBST, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, MARCELL, E. NELSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAKO, WHITE, MAJOR, MIHALEK, O'NEAL, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, POWELL, INGLIS, BELLMON, BOROWSKI, CURRY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further providing for accreditation.
Memo Subject
Increasing Awareness of Military Sexual Trauma
