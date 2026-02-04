House Bill 2024 Printer's Number 2583

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Sponsors SHUSTERMAN, SCHEUREN, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, KUZMA, WEBSTER, PROBST, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, MARCELL, E. NELSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAKO, WHITE, MAJOR, MIHALEK, O'NEAL, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, POWELL, INGLIS, BELLMON, BOROWSKI, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further providing for accreditation.

Memo Subject Increasing Awareness of Military Sexual Trauma

Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.