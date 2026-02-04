Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,978 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2024 Printer's Number 2583

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, SCHEUREN, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, KUZMA, WEBSTER, PROBST, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, MARCELL, E. NELSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAKO, WHITE, MAJOR, MIHALEK, O'NEAL, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, POWELL, INGLIS, BELLMON, BOROWSKI, CURRY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further providing for accreditation.

Memo Subject

Increasing Awareness of Military Sexual Trauma

Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2024 Printer's Number 2583

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.