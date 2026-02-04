Submit Release
House Bill 802 Printer's Number 0830

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - House Bill 802

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUENST, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, KHAN, SCHLOSSBERG, DALEY, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records.

Memo Subject

Right-To-Know Law Disability Accommodations Exception

Actions

0830 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, March 4, 2025
Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025
First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025
Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025
Removed from table, Feb. 4, 2026

Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

