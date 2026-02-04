House Bill 802 Printer's Number 0830

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - House Bill 802 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUENST, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, KHAN, SCHLOSSBERG, DALEY, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN Short Title An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records. Memo Subject Right-To-Know Law Disability Accommodations Exception Actions 0830 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, March 4, 2025 Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025 First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025 Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025 Removed from table, Feb. 4, 2026 Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

