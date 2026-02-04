House Bill 802 Printer's Number 0830
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - House Bill 802
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUENST, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, KHAN, SCHLOSSBERG, DALEY, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records.
Memo Subject
Right-To-Know Law Disability Accommodations Exception
Actions
|0830
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, March 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025
|First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025
|Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025
|Removed from table, Feb. 4, 2026
Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM
