House Bill 1834 Printer's Number 2846

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Sponsors MATZIE, INGLIS, DEASY, NEILSON, MULLINS, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, CURRY, D. WILLIAMS, DAVIDSON, HOWARD, FRANKEL, MALAGARI, BOROWSKI, BOYD, PROKOPIAK, SCOTT, MARKOSEK, STEELE, SMITH-WADE-EL, CIRESI, FREEMAN, FRIEL

Short Title An Act providing for regulation of large load users by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, for cost responsibility, for contributions to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, for renewable energy requirements and for contract filing, commission review and enforcement; establishing the Data Center Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Enhancement Account and the Pennsylvania Energy Independence Account; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority.

Memo Subject Data Centers and Consumers

Generated 02/04/2026 06:19 PM

