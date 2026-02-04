Multi-County Repeat Offender Named February Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Billy Joel Alfaro – a repeat offender wanted for various crimes across the state – is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during February if the tip is received this month.

Billy Joel Alfaro,35, from Sugar Land, has been wanted out of Fort Bend Co. since Aug. 2, 2025, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following his alleged involvement in firing shots at a Fort Bend Co. Sheriff’s Deputy. At the time of the incident, Alfaro was wanted out of Bexar Co. for assault and out of Brazoria Co. for a probation violation. Alfaro has past convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He received probation for both convictions.

Alfaro is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, right wrist and both upper arms. More information about Alfaro or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

