Lebanon Woman Charged with Criminal Simulation

LEBANON – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Lebanon woman with criminal simulation.

In June 2023, Special agents began investigating the owner of a home health care business, following allegations of TennCare fraud and abuse. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that between January of 2022 and November of 2025, Kimberly Franklin (DOB 1/14/1968) forged numerous documents in order to defraud Tenncare.

On January 14, a Wilson County Grand Jury indicted Franklin on five counts of Criminal Simulation. On January 16, she turned herself in to the Wilson County Jail where she was booked on a $15,000 bond.

Investigators have concerns that Franklin may be connected to additional crimes with additional victims. Anyone who had an interaction with Franklin, or who may otherwise be able to assist the ongoing investigation, should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

