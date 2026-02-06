Collaborative Practice California Announces 5th Annual Divorce with Respect Week®

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) has shared plans for the fifth annual Divorce with Respect Weekfrom March 1 to 8, 2026. Participating CPCAL members will offer free divorce consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. These consultations are an opportunity to learn more about different options for how to handle a divorce by staying out of court and choosing non-adversarial divorce processes like Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a method of resolving divorce issues where couples work with a team of divorce professionals to craft an agreement that is best suited for their changing family. Clients work together in a respectful way, keeping in mind the importance of protecting their children and other involved people from conflict. Decisions are made by the participants without the involvement of a judge or other decision authority.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists about their case for free. To schedule a free consultation with a California Collaborative Divorce professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com Collaborative Practice California is a statewide organization of Collaborative Divorce Practice groups comprised of collaborative lawyers, mental health practitioners, financial specialists, and other professionals on a mission to unify, strengthen, support the Collaborative Practice community, and increase public awareness of the Collaborative Divorce Process throughout California.

