From uniform to unforgettable: USMC Veteran Benjamin Summers, Jr.

Some stories don’t just show us what service looks like, they show us what endurance looks like, too. Take this month’s “From Uniform to Unforgettable” spotlight, a celebration of the life and service of Marine Corps Veteran Benjamin Summers, Jr.

Summers grew up in Philadelphia during World War II and remembered seeing Marines in his neighborhood. He knew with certainty that that was what he wanted for himself. Later, though still in high school, he joined a Marine Corps Reserve unit in 1952. He wanted to go active duty, but his father stepped in and made sure he finished school first. While others encouraged him to take the college route, he chose a different path, one grounded in purpose and service.

Summers served in North Carolina, California, Arizona and multiple tours in Japan. He served during the Korean War era and later during the Vietnam era. He began in the infantry and later transitioned into aviation ordnance—work that demanded technical skill, precision and trust. Later, he served as a recruiter in his hometown and eventually became an area supervisor for the entire city of Philadelphia. Of all his jobs and tours, recruiting was where he could positively guide young people toward opportunity and growth, and he never missed a quota. One of the more significant moments of his service was when he walked—in uniform—into one of his old schools and was recognized by a teacher from his childhood.

A life grounded in purpose and service sometimes means working through loss—a thing many service members and Veterans know all too well. While stationed at Camp Lejeune, the Summers family was exposed to the base’s contaminated water supply, a crisis that has affected countless Veterans and loved ones over time. Summers lost his wife in 2017, on the morning of their 59th wedding anniversary. And he lost both his son and daughter between seven months in 2022. His last surviving daughter is also fighting cancer and lives nearby, close enough for him to stay present and involved in her care.

Summers retired from the Marine Corps in 1984, having earned the rank of sergeant major. But his commitment to service didn’t end there. After retirement, he worked for the Postal Service for more than 16 years. After seeking care through VA, he received a 100% service-connected disability. Today, he remains active and independent, and he’s approaching an incredible milestone: turning 91 in May 2026.

When asked what military service meant to him, his answer was simple and unwavering: “It meant one thing: That I was a Marine.”

For many Veterans, like Summers, service isn’t something that ends. It’s part of who they are.

The Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) Spotlight is a storytelling campaign that honors the lives, service and lasting impact of minority Veterans. Through brief features, photos and first-person reflections, we highlight Veterans across backgrounds, eras and branches.

Throughout the year, CMV Spotlight will also feature Veterans during key affinity months, including Black History Month (February); Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May); Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), andNative American and Alaska Native Heritage Month (November).

From Uniform to Unforgettable celebrates Veterans whose journeys deserve to be heard, honored and remembered. If you are a Veteran, or know a Veteran whose story should be featured, please submit (or nominate them) at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cmvveteranspotlight.