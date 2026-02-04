Selection: Full Disclosure Is Imminent Imagines Humanity's First Reckoning With A Conscious Cosmos

SELECTION: Full Disclosure is Imminent by Jack MacDonnell

Jack MacDonnell's debut speculative thriller explores what happens when Earth is forced to choose its future under the gaze of enigmatic celestial intelligence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if "full disclosure" is not a revelation, but a reckoning? In his ambitious debut novel, SELECTION: Full Disclosure Is Imminent, author Jack MacDonnell delivers a high-concept work of speculative science fiction that confronts humanity with an unavoidable question: when contact comes, are we ready to choose who we truly are?

The novel ignites when two seemingly unrelated scientific breakthroughs occur almost simultaneously across the globe. A reserved astrophysicist, Dr. Hala Thabit, inadvertently "knocks" on the celestial sky, while on the other side of the world, driven particle physicist Dr. Michaela Ricardo pushes boldly into the quantum realm. Their discoveries trigger an immediate and destabilizing response. Earth is suddenly held hostage by an ethereal, non-human presence that communicates through cryptic signals, ancient theories, and waves of unidentified anomalous phenomena.

As governments scramble and the world teeters on the edge of chaos, an unlikely coalition forms. Led by the magnetic and unconventional Calvin Cornett, a diverse group of strangers is forced to collaborate, challenge one another, and confront the limits of science, religion, power, and belief. Together, they form the Pure Energy Group, racing to decipher the meaning behind the celestial messages while grappling with the implications of a potential energy source capable of reshaping global dominance.

The promise of limitless power comes with a price. The ethereal presence issues a startling Directive: humanity must make a collective choice, one that challenges evolutionary doctrine, moral complacency, and the very definition of progress. Arriving at a moment of renewed global fascination with disclosure, SELECTION: Full Disclosure Is Imminent sits on the heels of the New York Times bestseller Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs by Luis Elizondo and Tim McMillan, alongside Farah's The Age of Disclosure, while preceding Steven Spielberg's upcoming blockbuster Disclosure Day. Together, these works reflect a cultural shift toward confronting the possibility that humanity may no longer be alone, and that the consequences of contact may be as philosophical as they are technological.

MacDonnell's inspiration draws from a personal anomalous encounter, and his real-world background as a patented clean technology inventor, Edison Award winner, and former aerospace and defense technical writer. That expertise lends the novel a grounded authenticity, blending hard science with philosophical urgency. Unpredictable, cerebral, and propulsive, SELECTION: Full Disclosure Is Imminent reclaims classic science fiction storytelling while pushing it into urgent modern territory. It asks not whether we are alone in the universe, but whether we deserve the next step offered to us.

