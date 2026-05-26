I Will Always Love You: Book One - First Kiss Explores Love, Memory, and the Power of Second Chances

I Will Always Love You: Book One - First Kiss by David Alan Armstrong

David Alan Armstrong delivers an emotionally powerful novel about lost love, personal reflection, and the enduring impact of a relationship not forgotten.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Alan Armstrong introduces readers to a heartfelt and emotionally resonant story with the release of I Will Always Love You: Book One - First Kiss. Blending romance, nostalgia, faith, and personal reflection, the novel explores how memories of first love can shape a lifetime and challenge the choices people make years later.

The story follows Josh, a man whose life is unexpectedly disrupted after learning about his upcoming high school reunion. The announcement sparks memories of Emmie Baker, his first love, and the unfinished chapter of his life that has lingered in his heart for over three decades. Determined to reconnect, Josh launches “Project FEB; Find Emmie Baker,” beginning a search that quickly evolves from curiosity into emotional obsession.

As Josh follows digital clues, public records, and fading memories, he is forced to confront unresolved emotions and difficult truths about love, regret, and loyalty. His search begins to strain the fragile trust within his marriage while raising questions about whether revisiting the past can truly heal old wounds or instead threaten the life he has carefully built. Through emotional storytelling and introspective moments, Armstrong examines the tension between memory and reality, as well as the deep human desire for closure and connection.

At its core, I Will Always Love You: Book One - First Kiss is a story about longing, forgiveness, faith, and the emotional complexity of unfinished relationships. Armstrong’s writing captures the bittersweet nature of remembering first love while exploring how time, distance, and life’s responsibilities shape personal identity and emotional growth.

Book One - First Kiss is the first installment in a duet series, setting the stage for the continuing journey of its characters and the choices that follow.

The novel is expected to resonate with readers who enjoy emotionally driven romance, reflective fiction, and stories centered on second chances and personal transformation. Its themes of enduring love, emotional honesty, and faith make it particularly meaningful for readers who appreciate character-driven narratives grounded in real-life emotions.

David Alan Armstrong is an author dedicated to crafting emotionally authentic stories that explore love, memory, faith, and human connection. Through thoughtful storytelling and relatable characters, he invites readers to reflect on the relationships and moments that continue to shape their lives long after time has passed.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/060C9zuz

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSFS2J79/

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