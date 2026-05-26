A Time For War Explores Faith, Family, And Survival During The World’s Darkest Hour

A Time For War by Shad Watters

Shad Watters delivers a gripping apocalyptic novel that challenges readers to consider faith, duty and perseverance in face of global chaos and personal tragedy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his powerful new novel, A Time for War, author Shad Watters combines suspense, faith, and end times drama in a gripping story about courage, sacrifice, and spiritual endurance during humanity’s most turbulent days. Set against the backdrop of global disaster, political turmoil, and the beginning of the Great Tribulation, the novel follows two brothers as they struggle to hold onto faith, family, and hope while the world around them descends into chaos.

Joshua and Caleb Wallace are no strangers to hardship. Having endured combat deployments in the Middle East, the brothers were raised to confront life’s “giants” with courage and trust in God, much like their biblical namesakes. However, as worldwide disasters, disease, political unrest, and spiritual darkness begin reshaping society, the challenges they face become far greater than anything encountered on the battlefield.

As civilization begins to unravel, the Wallace brothers and their families are forced to wrestle with difficult questions about duty, sacrifice, and belief. Torn between responsibilities to God, country, family, and fellow survivors, they must navigate unimaginable trials while confronting the emotional weight of personal tragedy. The novel explores whether faith can survive not only external catastrophe but also the painful losses and doubts that emerge when everything familiar begins to collapse.

At the heart of A Time for War is the question of whether belief remains strong when tested by suffering and fear. Watters examines the difference between inherited faith and faith refined through hardship, challenging readers to consider what it truly means to trust God during seasons of uncertainty and tribulation.

Shad Watters is an author passionate about combining suspenseful storytelling with themes of faith, perseverance, and spiritual reflection. Through emotionally driven narratives and thought-provoking themes, he creates stories that encourage readers to consider the deeper spiritual battles that often accompany life’s greatest challenges.

With its blend of apocalyptic suspense, emotional depth, and faith-centered themes, A Time for War offers readers a compelling and timely story about resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring struggle to remain faithful when the world seems to be falling apart.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0gQJaQ9i

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