DBIA Opens Submissions for 2026 Design-Build Project/Team Awards
Honoring the industry’s top design-build teams for collaboration, execution and resultsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has opened submissions for its 2026 Design-Build Project/Team Awards, recognizing the best design-build projects and teams across the country.
The DBIA Project/Team Awards honor design-build teams operating at the highest level of the profession. Winning projects demonstrate exceptional collaboration, disciplined leadership and delivery practices that reflect Design-Build Done Right®. These honors are reserved for teams whose work defines excellence in design-build.
The awards span multiple market sectors and include both Merit and Excellence awards, along with special recognitions highlighting exceptional achievement in areas such as innovation, Owner leadership and advanced project practices. The program’s highest honors include the Chair’s Award and Project of the Year.
Submissions are due Monday, Jun. 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with no deadline extensions. All entries must be submitted through DBIA’s online awards portal.
Winning teams will be recognized at DBIA’s 2026 Design-Build Conference & Expo, held Nov. 4–6, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Additional information, including eligibility requirements, judging criteria and submission fees, is available on DBIA's Project/Team Awards page.
