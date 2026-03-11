Infrastructure Economy, AI and New Progressive Design-Build Research Headline DBIA’s 2026 Spring Specialty Conferences
Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Leaders Gather April 13–17 in Grapevine, TexasWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From major airport expansions to critical water infrastructure upgrades, public agencies across the country are turning to collaborative project delivery to manage increasingly complex infrastructure. Those strategies will be the focus April 13–17 in Grapevine, Texas, as the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) hosts its 2026 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences.
The two sector-specific conferences bring together transportation, aviation and water infrastructure Owners and practitioners to address the challenges shaping the next generation of infrastructure investment. Participants will examine emerging challenges and explore strategies shaping the next generation of infrastructure delivery in an increasingly demanding environment.
What:
2026 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater Conference
2026 Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation Conference
When:
Water/Wastewater: April 13–15, 2026
Transportation/Aviation: April 15–17, 2026
Where:
Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
Grapevine, Texas
Why:
Owners and industry leaders across the transportation, aviation and water sectors are facing a pivotal moment as agencies balance aging infrastructure, expanding demand and new funding opportunities. These conferences provide a forum for those leaders to examine sector-specific challenges, align on delivery strategies and explore how collaborative project delivery can help advance critical infrastructure programs.
Key highlights include:
• Water/Wastewater Opening Keynote: Economic Outlook with Anirban Basu - Nationally recognized economist Anirban Basu, Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, will deliver a data-driven outlook on the economic forces shaping infrastructure markets in 2026. Drawing on indicators across employment, financial markets and overall economic performance, Basu will translate complex trends into practical insight for leaders navigating uncertainty.
• Transportation/Aviation Opening Keynote: AI and the Future of a New World - Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how organizations operate and compete. AI thought leader and entrepreneur Dr. Alex Lawrence will examine what emerging technologies mean for leadership, risk management and project delivery, offering practical insights for professionals navigating the next wave of digital transformation.
• Joint Session: Exclusive First Look at Progressive Design-Build Research - A joint general session on April 15 will present early findings from a first-of-its-kind study examining how progressive design-build (PDB) practices influence risk allocation, insurance considerations and project performance. The research is expected to provide new insight for Owners and teams delivering complex infrastructure projects.
• Sector Leadership and Policy Discussions - General sessions in both conferences will examine critical challenges facing transportation, aviation and water infrastructure. Panels will explore legislative and regulatory pressures affecting water projects as well as risk management, contracting and delivery challenges in transportation and aviation construction.
• Project Reviews and Industry Exchange Sessions - Both conferences feature Project Reviews and Industry Exchange sessions where Owners and project teams share lessons learned from real-world design-build projects and discuss upcoming infrastructure pipelines, procurement timelines and delivery strategies.
Attendees: Advance registration is available Thursday, April 9. On-site registration will be available beginning Monday, April 13.
Media Access: Members of the media must complete DBIA’s press pass registration form to attend either or both conferences. Contact Erin Looney, elooney@dbia.org, (850) 443-0455, for questions or additional information.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.