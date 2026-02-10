Reusable Transport Packaging Expands Plastic Pallet Product Line

RTP offers durable, reusable plastic pallets in nestable, rackable & stackable options. ISPM 15 compliant, fast-shipping, and built for diverse industries.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), a provider of reusable plastic pallets with more than 40 years in the material handling sector, has expanded its product line to include nestable, rackable, and stackable configurations in sizes ranging from compact footprints to oversized builds. The expanded catalog is designed to address a broader range of warehousing, shipping, and distribution requirements across several regulated industries.

Reusable Transport Packaging's plastic pallets for sale are manufactured from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), a food-safe material that resists moisture, chemicals, and insect infestation. The one-piece molded construction provides consistent dimensions and surfaces intended for environments where sanitation is a regulatory concern, including food processing and pharmaceutical facilities. Select models include open-deck drainage, metal rod reinforcement, 4-way fork access, and load-securing features such as tie-down points and wrap traps.

Reusable Transport Packaging's products meet ISPM 15 export compliance without the heat treatment required of wood packaging materials in international shipping. This is relevant for companies that ship across borders and need to reduce processing steps at the point of export. The pallets are also designed to be cleaned and returned to service, supporting repeated use in closed-loop supply chain operations like the automotive, agriculture, food processing, medical, pharmaceutical, retail, and distribution sectors. Reusable Transport Packaging maintains multiple warehouse locations across the United States, allowing regional fulfillment and reduced lead times.

Plastic pallets have seen growing adoption as companies evaluate alternatives to single-use wood pallets. Factors driving that shift include total cost of ownership over repeated cycles, contamination risks associated with wood, and the logistical complexity of meeting phytosanitary export standards.

