Carolina Conveying Produces Rotary Airlock Valves and Big Bag Discharge Stations for Industrial Material Handling

CANTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Conveying, a Canton, North Carolina-based manufacturer established in 1999, produces material handling equipment for food processing, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and agricultural operations. The company's product lines include rotary airlock valves and big bag discharge stations engineered for applications that require controlled material flow, dust containment, and contamination prevention.

Carolina Conveying's rotary airlock valve configurations include drop thru, offset, and blow thru models constructed from cast iron or stainless steel. Each rotary airlock valve uses thick blade rotors, oversized shafts, outboard re-greaseable bearings, and gland type shaft seals designed for continuous operation. The valves maintain air seals while metering powders, pellets, granules, and other bulk materials into pneumatic conveying lines and dust collection systems. Available rotor options — open end, closed end, adjustable blade, beveled edge, scalloped pocket, and coated varieties — accommodate different material characteristics and process conditions.

The big bag discharge station line uses a below-bag support structure rather than overhead suspension, an approach that addresses OSHA compliance requirements for load handling. The main support frame is constructed of four-inch tubular structural steel. Modular design allows the addition of integral dust collection, discharge gates, feeders, and screw conveyors based on application requirements. An access module beneath the support dish provides a contained area for untying bag spouts, limiting operator exposure to product and airborne dust.

Carolina Conveying manufactures, tests, and inspects all equipment at its Canton, North Carolina facility.

