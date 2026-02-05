Vistrada Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Data Security and Operational Controls

SOC 2 Type II “Tested & Attested” badge representing independent audit by Prescient Assurance under AICPA standards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vistrada LLC announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for Security. This achievement reflects Vistrada’s continued commitment to maintaining robust security controls and demonstrates the operational effectiveness of those controls over an extended review period.SOC 2 Type II certification provides independent, third-party validation that Vistrada’s systems and processes are designed and operating effectively to protect customer data. Unlike an SOC 2 Type I report , which evaluates controls at a specific point in time, a Type II report assesses the ongoing performance of those controls, offering customers a higher level of assurance.“Strong security programs accelerate business; they don’t slow it down,” said Royce Markose, Chief Information Security Officer at Vistrada. “This SOC 2 Type II report demonstrates that our controls scale with our growth and support our clients’ confidence as we continue expanding our services.”The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance , a leading provider of security and compliance attestation services for B2B companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the United States and Canada and delivers a range of risk management and assurance services, including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.Achieving an unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II report reinforces Vistrada’s commitment to enterprise-grade security and compliance and provides current and prospective customers with confidence that their data is protected by consistently applied and well-managed controls.

