Vistrada Launches CyberMaturity Index, a Clear and Executive-Ready Measure of Cybersecurity Health

A unified, executive-ready score that shows how well your cybersecurity program is performing today and where to strengthen tomorrow.

The CyberMaturity Index turns governance and risk insights into operational clarity.” — Royce Markose, Chief Information Security Officer at Vistrada

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vistrada , a leading provider of cybersecurity leadership and advisory services, announced the launch of its CyberMaturity Index, a new framework designed to help organizations understand, measure, and improve the effectiveness of their cybersecurity programs As cybersecurity risks continue to accelerate, many organizations struggle to move beyond basic compliance checklists and fragmented security controls. The CyberMaturity Index provides a unified, data-driven view of an organization’s current security posture and operational maturity, giving leadership a clear, concise score that reflects both performance and resilience.The Index evaluates two core dimensions:Scoring - How well the security program is performing today, using both automated indicators (such as vulnerability scan data, phishing assessments, and training results) and structured evaluation (policy reviews, tabletop exercises, and more).Maturity – The extent to which security practices are consistently applied across people, processes, and technology, ranging from foundational compliance to fully optimized and proactive operations aligned with business goals.“Cybersecurity maturity comes from execution. The CyberMaturity Index turns governance and risk insights into operational clarity, helping uncover gaps and align people, process, and technology to deliver measurable protection and real business value,” said Royce Markose, Chief Information Security Officer at Vistrada.Ultimately, the CyberMaturity Index gives organizations the clarity they need to take action. It surfaces strengths and vulnerabilities in plain language, moves security efforts beyond basic compliance, and provides a clear roadmap for ongoing improvement. This shift is key to operationalizing cybersecurity maturity , where security becomes a daily practice rather than a once-a-year assessment. Most importantly, it creates a shared score that aligns security and business leaders, enabling smarter decisions, stronger resilience, and more confident growth.“By scoring and aggregating performance from the many facets of a cybersecurity program, we believe we can capture a much more comprehensive and holistic representation of an organization's real maturity in cybersecurity,” said Ian Butler, Chief Technology Officer at Vistrada.To learn more about the CyberMaturity Index or schedule an assessment, contact Vistrada at https://vistrada.com/about/contact-us About VistradaVistrada delivers cybersecurity leadership, advisory, and execution support that helps organizations strengthen resilience and manage risk with confidence. With deep expertise across regulated industries and complex operating environments, Vistrada provides vCISO services, governance and compliance support, incident preparedness, and security program development rooted in real-world outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.