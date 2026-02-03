Inter-American Development Bank presents business opportunities at LAC Days

SLOVENIA, February 3 - The event focused on cooperation with the private sector, forestry and the circular economy, as well as on the financing of innovative development projects in the region.

Minister of Finance Klemen Boštjančič highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with the IDB, recalling the agreement signed in March 2025, under which Slovenia will provide €1.25 million in support of technology, digital solutions and sustainable development projects – areas in which Slovenian companies have a comparative advantage.

IDB experts presented the Bank's operations, projects in the LAC region and its public procurement procedures, with a particular focus on sustainable forestry, agriculture, water management, finance and digitalisation.

Anita Stanković Pavlič, Head of the Department for North and Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, emphasised the importance of the event in further strengthening dialogue and economic cooperation between Slovenia and Latin American and Caribbean countries, also in light of the deepening relations between the EU and the region. She drew attention to the conclusion of trade agreements between the EU and the region (Mercosur, Chile, Mexico) and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the fourth session of the Slovenian-Brazilian Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which took place in Ljubljana in December 2025. Slovenia has recently strengthened its ties with the region in the areas of digitalisation and artificial intelligence. It has also joined the High-Performance Computing Network, which fosters collaboration between researchers from the EU and Latin America.

The seminar provided Slovenian companies with the opportunity to meet IDB experts and learn more about specific investment, trade and public procurement prospects in Latin America and the Caribbean. The event confirmed there is great potential for enhancing project cooperation and ensuring the more effective integration of Slovenian knowledge, technologies and innovative solutions into regional development projects. It also helped strengthen the strategic partnership between Slovenia and the IDB, providing Slovenian companies with a solid foundation on which to establish a long-term economic presence in these markets.