Žiga Žarnić assumes the position of Head of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Slovenia to the OECD

SLOVENIA, June 1 - On 1 June 2026, Ambassador Žiga Žarnić assumed the position of Head of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Slovenia to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). On the same day, Mr. Žiga Žarnić also presented copies of his credentials to the OECD Secretary-General, Mr. Mathias Cormann, and on this occasion also held an introductory meeting.

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