CloudOffix Partners with Enterprise Process Modelling to Accelerate Meaningful Digital Transformation

CloudOffix AI Builder CloudOffix AI-Native Front Office Platform

CloudOffix and Enterprise Process Modelling Join Forces to Bridge Strategy, Execution, and Experience in Digital Transformation

Our partnership with CloudOffix provides us with a powerful suite of tools that complements our digital process modelling, as well as our consultancy, coaching, and mentoring interventions. ” — Rod Horrocks, Founder of Enterprise Process Modelling

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix today announced a strategic partnership with Enterprise Process Modelling , a specialist consultancy known for developing digital twins of organizations to enable confident, data-driven transformation initiatives.The partnership is built on a shared philosophy: sustainable and effective change only happens when people, process, and technology work in harmony. By combining Enterprise Process Modelling’s process-led consulting approach with CloudOffix’s unified front-office platform, organizations gain a complete path from understanding how the business works today to executing how it should work tomorrow.“Our philosophy is that sustainable and effective change needs all three elements of a business to work in harmony: people, process, and technology,” said Rod Horrocks, Founder of Enterprise Process Modelling. “Our partnership with CloudOffix provides us with a powerful suite of tools that complements our digital process modelling, as well as our consultancy, coaching, and mentoring interventions. Together, this enables meaningful transformation rather than isolated system change.”Enterprise Process Modelling develops digital twins of businesses based on real operational processes. These models allow organizations to plan change initiatives in advance and assess their impact in terms of risk, benefit, and business outcomes. Digital twins are widely used to support system implementations, lean transformation initiatives, and customer experience analysis—giving leadership teams a clear, visual, and evidence-based foundation for decision-making.CloudOffix extends this foundation from design into execution. While ERP systems remain essential for back-office operations such as finance, procurement, and core resource planning, they are not designed to manage the full complexity of modern front-office operations. CloudOffix complements ERP by unifying customer-facing and employee-facing processes—such as sales, marketing, service, projects, HR, and collaboration—on a single, connected platform.In this model:-ERP systems continue to power structured back-office operations-CloudOffix orchestrates front-office workflows, experiences, and interactions-Both environments remain integrated, ensuring a consistent flow of data across the organizationThis clear separation of roles allows organizations to modernize without disruption—preserving existing ERP investments while unlocking agility, visibility, and innovation in the front office.A core element of the partnership is CloudOffix’s AI-native architecture. Unlike standalone or disconnected AI tools, CloudOffix AI operates on unified, contextual data across front-office processes. Because customer interactions, employee activities, projects, and operational workflows all live on the same data model, AI can deliver relevant insights, recommendations, and actions in real business context.Within CloudOffix, AI supports organizations by:-Providing contextual insights based on live operational data-Assisting users directly within their daily workflows-Supporting decision-making across sales, service, HR, and operations-Enabling continuous improvement as processes evolveWhen combined with Enterprise Process Modelling’s digital twins, this creates a powerful closed loop: processes are designed and validated using digital twins, implemented and executed through CloudOffix, and continuously optimized using real-time insights and AI-driven intelligence.Together, CloudOffix and Enterprise Process Modelling help organizations move beyond fragmented transformation efforts. The partnership enables a holistic approach where strategy, process design, technology execution, and human adoption are aligned—turning transformation from a one-time project into a continuous capability.About CloudOffixCloudOffix is the world’s first low-code, AI-native Total Experience Platform, unifying customer, employee, and operational processes on a single data model. Designed to complement ERP systems, CloudOffix empowers organizations to digitize and optimize front-office operations with agility, intelligence, and scale.About Enterprise Process ModellingEnterprise Process Modelling helps organizations plan and deliver change with confidence by creating digital twins of their business processes. Through advanced process modelling, consultancy, coaching, and mentoring, the company enables clients to reduce risk, improve decision-making, and achieve measurable transformation outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.