VAP Group to Host Three Global Tech Platforms in Riyadh 2026 Advancing AI, Blockchain & Gaming

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Saudi Arabia's quest for a more diverse economy that focuses on developing a better knowledge economy has allowed the Saudi capital to become increasingly influential on the world stage due to its convergence of government policy, technological innovation, and skills.In June 2026, the VAP Group will host three international technology shows in the Saudi capital, including the Global AI Show Global Blockchain Show , and Global Games Show. By doing so, VAP Group is facilitating the work of global leaders in artificial intelligence, blockchain, Web3 technology, and the gaming and immersive technology sectors in achieving the Kingdom’s long-term goals for digital technologies and economic growth.The initiative represents a significant part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's transition under Vision 2030. Emerging technologies are seen as a tool to make the nation more competitive in the global marketplace, to modernize the public sector, and to achieve economic sustainability through the development of digital infrastructure. In doing so, by bringing together global policymakers, regulatory bodies, enterprise leaders, investors, emerging tech start-ups, and research institutions, these three shows will establish Riyadh as a premier destination for global technology to create, govern, and deploy at scale."The integration of technology within national development by Saudi Arabia has been achieved with clarity, intent, and a long-term perspective," says Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO of VAP Group. "Riyadh provides an ideal ecosystem for the blending of global innovation with policy leadership and practical implementation."Technology as a Driver of National PrioritiesEach platform will focus on areas directly aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development goals and sectoral priorities.Artificial Intelligence for Government, Healthcare, and EnterpriseThe Global AI Show will focus on how AI is currently being used to improve various aspects of public services, such as healthcare delivery, increasing productivity in enterprise environments, improving smart infrastructures, and creating improved methods of data-driven governance, while at the same time emphasizing safe, ethical development (i.e., "responsible") and utilizing data, algorithms, and AI through the lens of sovereignty.Blockchain & Web3 for Trusted Digital EconomiesThe Global Blockchain Show will present a diverse set of blockchain and Web3 portfolios that explore the transition from experimentation to enterprise-level regulated applications, providing examples of use cases within finance, digital identity, supply chain, and cross-border trade, all critical components in developing secure and transparent digital economies.Gaming, Immersive Technologies, and the Creative EconomyThe rapidly expanding sectors of gaming, esports, GameFi, and immersive technology are being utilized as engines of economic diversity, creative industry development, and youth employment growth through the development of these platforms supporting Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global hub for gaming and digital entertainment.Building Human Capital and Global PartnershipsAside from the rollout of technology, the events will focus on developing human capital, especially youth and women in technology, as well as providing future-ready skills. The programming will focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation paths that support the Kingdom’s objectives for the workforce in the long term.These events will act as a link between the East and West and create a meaningful connection between Saudi institutions and technology ecosystems across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.With this set of global convenings, Saudi Arabia's position as a participant in global dialogue, as an innovator globally, and increasingly in partnership with others has been greatly enhanced by these events happening in the city of Riyadh.Event Details:📅 Date: 29-30 June📍 Venue: Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaAbout VAP Group:VAP Group is a global consulting and media group focused on AI, blockchain, and gaming, with over 13 years of experience driving technology-led growth through strategic PR, marketing, and content platforms.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media enquiries: media@vapgroup.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.