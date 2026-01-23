Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi, UAE - Spanning December 10th-11th, the Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025, produced by VAP Group and co-hosted by Abu Dhabi Gaming , concluded successfully on a high note. It has become a major landmark within the world of gaming, Web3, esports, AI, immersive technologies, and interactive entertainment.By bringing together 5000+ attendees, 100+ global speakers, and 100+ companies, the event had a variety of game developers, publishers, Web3 innovators, esports leaders, investors, content creators, and policymakers gathering for two days to discuss how gaming is evolving to become a global multi-billion-dollar convergence of technology, culture, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital ownership.Abu Dhabi has become an increasingly popular destination for gamers due to its focus on the entertainment industry and large investments made by Abu Dhabi Gaming. The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau partnered with the Global Games Show to create an environment that will encourage collaboration between international game companies, developers, content creators, and financial backers to help them shape the future of gaming.A Global Gathering of the Gaming and Interactive Entertainment EcosystemThe Global Games Show Abu Dhabi attracted a diverse and global audience with representatives from many different types of organizations within the gaming sector: Game studios, publishers, Web3 gaming, esports, investment, technology providers, and game communities within each region.The event also demonstrated how fast the gaming industry has changed from traditional gaming models to player-centric economies, decentralized platforms, and mobile-centric ecosystems. immersive persistent virtual worlds and community-based growth models, in addition to highlighting the role of gaming in our culture and as an economic engine.Thought Leadership Driving the Next Era of GamingDuring the event, many gaming industry leaders presented insights on how new technologies and business models are helping to redefine the future of gaming by combining creative innovation with scalable profitability through keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and special presentations.Key themes explored includedFuture of Web3 Gaming & Decentralized EconomiesExpansion of Blockchain and Digital Asset Ownership within GamesAI-driven Game Development, Analytics and Player EngagementExpansion and Monetization of EsportsInfrastructure, Scalability and Interoperability of Game DevelopmentCommunity-driven Game Development and Creator EcosystemsRegulation, Sustainability and Future of Gaming IndustryConvergence of Gaming and Immersive WorldsHeadline speakers included:*Shawn Layden, Managing Partner, The Odysseus Partnership, Former chairman of PlayStation*Jasper Hu, Principal Solutions Architect, PingCAP*Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder, The Sandbox*Mohammed Yaseen, Founder, Esports & Gaming Association UAE*Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands*Cathy Hackl, Tech & Gaming Executive and Chief Executive Officer, Future Dynamics*Daniel Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aethir*Marcos Muller-Habig, Sector Enablement Director, Abu Dhabi Gaming*Tess Hau, Founder, Tess Ventures*Michail Katkoff, Founder, Deconstructor of FunEsports, Web3 Gaming and Innovation at the CorePowered by the Times of Games, the Global Games Show Abu Dhabi showcased the emergence of gaming and next-gen interactivity as a central theme. Various sessions were held to investigate how decentralization will allow for new methods of player ownership, monetization, and community engagement while fundamentally altering the developer/player/community dynamic.Esports leadership as well as gaming entrepreneurs spoke on how mobile esports are continuing to become more professionalized in recent times, particularly across the MENA region, Asia, and LATAM, and how tournament structures and revenue models are continuing to evolve.“As someone who recently launched a game, this event has been incredibly valuable. I met other starters, learned through meaningful conversations, and gained insights that will help shape my journey moving forward.” Kanessah Muluneh, CEO, Rise of FearlessAs co-host of the Global Games Show, Abu Dhabi Gaming used the platform to highlight the emirate’s ambition to become a leading global hub for gaming and esports. Throughout the event, the Abu Dhabi Gaming team engaged directly with start-ups, studios, and investors, showcasing the emirate’s competitive incentives, funding opportunities, and world-class infrastructure available to companies looking to establish or expand their operations in Abu Dhabi’s thriving gaming ecosystem.Dynamic Exhibition and Startup ShowcaseThe exhibition was a lively display of the continuing development of new ideas. Examples include:*Game Publishers and Studios*Web3 Gaming Ecosystems (web3) and providers of Blockchain Infrastructure*E-sports organizations and competitive gaming formats*The application of AI in gaming tools*The use of immersive technologies in gamingThe participants were able to learn more about the current development of gaming technologies by participating in active demo showcases, live showcases, and all of the latest developments in the gaming industry that will drive the future of interactive entertainment. Startups were connected directly to investors, publishers, and strategic partners to create strategies for funding, creating partnerships, and global growth within their company.High-Value Networking and Community-Led EngagementBy bringing together industry founders, developers, investors, creators, and policymakers, the Global Games Show encouraged collaboration and meaningful networking. The event featured a range of curated networking formats, including closed-door VIP meetings and an invitation-only Global Games VIP Dinner, enabling focused and valuable discussions.“It’s great; there are very interesting people around here. I’ve already had a couple of interesting chats. Some old friends from all around the globe were coming. So I’m very positive about the event, and I love Abu Dhabi; it’s amazing. I’ve been following the Abu Dhabi gaming guys for quite some time and how they’re developing the ecosystem here, and I’m all supportive of that. I really hope there will be some great games coming out of the region, some great products that also go to the West. That would be my hope. So I’m very much enjoying my time here.” Georg Broxterman, Founder & CEO, Game InfluencerWhile other local and international shows often facilitate a transactional approach to engagement, the Global Games Show encouraged authentic conversations between exhibitors and attendees, formed cross-industry partnerships, and built opportunities for collaboration at an ecosystem level, demonstrating its role in creating a foundation for sustainable, long-term growth in the gaming industry.Powering the Future of Gaming and Digital EntertainmentAt the conclusion of Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025, it was clear that gaming has evolved beyond entertainment to become a vital part of the digital economy, culture, and technological innovation"Amazing energy, passionate builders, and meaningful conversations.” Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador, The Sandbox & SandchainThe Global Games Show brought together creators, technologists, investors, and policymakers to define and drive the ongoing development of gaming and interactive entertainment.Building on this positive momentum, the next event in the Global Games Show series takes place in Riyadh on 29-30 June, 2026, and has the potential to expand further into a rapidly developing market for game-related products and services.About the Global Games ShowThe Global Games Show serves as a premier international platform convening government leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to advance global collaboration in artificial intelligence.Powered by VAP Group, the event reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading international hub for emerging technologies, digital transformation, and forward-looking governance.About VAP GroupVAP Group is a leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting powerhouse, delivering advanced AI & Web3 solutions for 12+ years through flagship global events such as the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong presence in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our 170+ experts keep clients ahead of innovation through strategic PR, marketing, bounty campaigns, and premier global conferences. We also provide advertising, media, and staffing services.Media inquiries:Global Games Show Media teamMedia@globalgamesshow.com

