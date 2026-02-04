Colle AI Expands Intelligent NFT Structuring for High-Volume Creator Pipelines

Your AI NFT platform

AI-powered NFT architecture enables creators and studios to scale production efficiently across multichain ecosystems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collé AI is expanding its intelligent NFT structuring capabilities to support high-volume creator pipelines, empowering artists, studios, and enterprises to generate, organize, and deploy NFTs at scale. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the platform enables streamlined NFT creation without requiring programming knowledge, reducing friction for creators entering multichain environments.The enhanced structuring system introduces automated metadata generation, intelligent asset grouping, and optimized minting flows designed for large-scale NFT collections. These capabilities allow creators to maintain consistency, provenance, and efficiency while managing complex production workflows across multiple blockchains.According to J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs, the expansion represents a critical step toward industrial-grade NFT creation. “High-volume creators need more than simple minting tools—they need intelligent systems that understand structure, scalability, and interoperability. Collé AI is designed to meet those demands while keeping the creative process accessible,” said Kasr.With this expansion, Collé AI reinforces its position as a next-generation AI NFT platform built for both independent creators and enterprise-level pipelines. The platform’s multichain support ensures seamless deployment across major blockchain networks, enabling broader reach and long-term flexibility for NFT projects.About Collé AICollé AI is a multichain AI-powered NFT platform designed to make NFT creation accessible to everyone, even with zero programming knowledge. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, Collé AI simplifies design, structuring, and deployment across multiple networks.

