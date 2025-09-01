Qzzr Launches Free AI Quiz Maker for Small Businesses and Content Creators

Qzzr launches free AI quiz maker to help small businesses boost engagement and ROI

New platform offers AI-driven quiz generation and no-code tools to help professionals create engaging, customizable interactive content.

We built Qzzr to be the go-to AI quiz maker for people who deliver value, not pay big subscription fees.” — Boris Pfeiffer, Founder & CEO of Qzzr

SAARBRUECKEN, SAARLAND, GERMANY, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qzzr has announced the launch of its new free AI-powered quiz maker designed to help small businesses, educators, publishers, and marketers create interactive content more efficiently. The platform combines a no-code drag-and-drop builder with AI-driven quiz generation based on topics or existing web content.Interactive quizzes have become one of the most effective tools for increasing audience engagement, personalizing user experiences, and capturing valuable insights. Historically, many solutions in the market limited functionality behind feature gates or paywalls, making it difficult for smaller organizations to benefit from advanced quiz technology. Qzzr aims to address these challenges by providing full feature access from the start.“We built Qzzr to make interactive content creation accessible and affordable,” said Boris Pfeiffer, Founder & CEO of Qzzr. “With transparent pricing and AI-assisted flexibility, creators and educators can produce engaging quizzes and interactive formats without technical barriers.”Key features of Qzzr· AI-powered quiz generation: Instantly create quizzes from any topic or existing website content.· No-code builder: Simple drag-and-drop tools for building quizzes, personality tests, polls, mini-games, and more.· 30+ interactive formats: All content types are unlocked from the start, without upgrade restrictions.· Full branding control: Customization options for branding, mobile optimization, and GDPR compliance.· Predictable pricing: Free plan includes all features and up to 300 completions; afterward, pricing starts at $9 per month for 1,000 completions, with additional completions available at $5 per 1,000."Qzzr is designed to streamline the process from concept to publication. Our goal with Qzzr is to make it easier for professionals in any industry to deliver interactive content without worrying about complex technology or hidden costs,” said Harie Naarayanan, Head of Marketing at Qzzr.Applications across industriesQzzr supports a wide range of use cases, including:· Education: Engaging students with personalized learning experiences and knowledge assessments.· Coaching & consulting: Generating leads and offering self-assessment tools for clients.· Publishing & media: Increasing reader retention, boosting subscription rates, and supporting sponsored content.· Marketing & branding: Capturing zero-party data, improving campaign engagement, segmentation, and enabling in-content product promotion.· Sports & entertainment: Driving fan engagement through gamified experiences and interactive campaigns.About QzzrQzzr provides a quiz maker tool for creating quizzes, polls, surveys, mini-games, leaderboards, and personality tests. The platform supports AI-assisted quiz creation as well as custom designs, offering over 30 interactive formats. Qzzr is fully GDPR-compliant, mobile-ready, and designed to simplify audience engagement for organizations of all sizes. You can play a live Qzzr quiz here

