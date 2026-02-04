Terbine Unveils AI Supervision for Distributed Battery Storage Systems

Terbine BESS Supervision

STRATA Mission Control Platform Adds Capabilities for Grid Resilience and Distributed Asset Management In AI Data Center and EV Infrastructure Applications

We're giving operators the ability to supervise potentially thousands of BESS installations, utilizing AI to detect anomalies—from thermal irregularities to cybersecurity threats” — David Knight, Terbine CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To coincide with DTECH 2026, the leading electric power transmission and distribution event in the U.S., Terbine today announced a major expansion of its STRATA “Mission Control” capability specifically for supervision of distributed Battery Electric Storage Systems (BESS). As utilities and independent power producers race to deploy storage to meet the surging energy demands of AI data centers and EV infrastructure, STRATA provides the critical “supervisory layer” needed to manage these assets at scale.“The industry is rapidly deploying battery storage to bolster grid resilience, but the management of these assets remains siloed and fragmented,” said David Knight, CEO of Terbine. “With STRATA Mission Control, we give operators the ability to supervise potentially thousands of BESS installations, utilizing AI to detect anomalies—from thermal irregularities to cybersecurity threats.”Centralized Supervision for Storage Units by Many ManufacturersDesigned to address the interconnection and management challenges presented by distributed and often heterogeneous battery storage systems, the Terbine solution offers:- Unified BESS Telemetry: Aggregates real-time performance data from disparate battery management systems (BMS) into a single source of truth, regardless of the hardware/software manufacturer.- AI-Driven Anomaly Detection: proactively identifies potential failures or safety risks, such as thermal runaway precursors or unusual discharge patterns, before they escalate into outages.- Grid-Forming Coordination: Facilitates the orchestration of storage assets for active and reactive power support, essential for stabilizing grids with high renewable penetration.- Cyber-Physical Security: Monitors for digital intrusions and physical tampering, a key concern as critical infrastructure becomes increasingly connected.“Human-on-the-Loop” Enabled By Machine LearningThe STRATA Mission Control system serves as a central nerve center, utilizing an AI-powered digital twin of infrastructure components. Capabilities include:- Visual Supervision: STRATA Mission Control aggregates data into a single source of truth, allowing operators to visualize vast networks of assets, from BESS to power substations and vehicle charging stations.- Incident Response & Command: The system uses AI to detect anomalies (such as equipment glitches, cyber-attacks, power outages, or physical vandalism) and automatically switches specific incidents to individual operator consoles for resolution.- Remote Assistance: Operators can provide remote assistance to personnel or autonomous units during high-load periods or critical incidents.Terbine offers licensing of the STRATA platform to organizations (SaaS model) or can operate it via a central control room (PaaS model).About TerbineTerbine is here to give intelligent machines and infrastructure trusted realtime supervision synchronization and orchestration with each other and the physical environments they’re operating within. www.terbine.ai

