Terbine Inducted Into NVIDIA Inception Program to Power Physical AI and Autonomous Machine Orchestration

NVIDIA Inception - Terbine Humanoid Robot Collecting Groceries From Delivery Robot Orchestrating Autonomous Drayage

Platform will form an new intelligent layer for managing millions of humanoid robots, autonomous delivery drones and fleets of self-driving long-haul trucks

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terbine, a leader in AI-driven machine coordination, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program, a premier initiative designed to support startups revolutionizing industries with AI-based solutions. The strategic relationship will significantly accelerate the development and deployment of Terbine’s groundbreaking Agentic AI-powered platform, STRATA, which is set to transform how intelligent machines interact with each other, people and the environments they operate in.Terbine's STRATA is being built for the secure orchestration of intelligent machines across all categories and sectors, providing decentralized control and oversight using AI-based sensor fusion, policy enforcement and edge decision-making. Essentially, STRATA will become the "network brain" that enables seamless machine interoperation by leveraging natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific Large Language Models (LLMs), along with NVIDIA GPUs including EGX and Jetson."Terbine is excited to announce its participation in the NVIDIA Inception program," said David Knight, Founder and CEO of Terbine. "This allows us to turbocharge our development and deployment of cloud and edge software that will ensure vast numbers of intelligent machines work in harmony with each other and people, driven by real-time data and adaptive AI."Hyperscaling Physical AIThe integration of STRATA with NVIDIA’s upcoming mobile edge computing processors embedded in public, commercial, and defense networks will deliver real-time coordination and environmental responsiveness, enhancing safety, efficiency, and situational intelligence for complex machine operations. Terbine's architecture, drawing inspiration from air traffic control and financial trading networks, is designed to facilitate scalable, policy-driven coordination across potentially millions of machines, transforming siloed operations into an adaptive, intelligent ecosystem. It will also enable new revenue opportunities for organizations such as microtransactions initiated and managed by machines as they begin to participate directly in commerce via Agentic AI.About TerbineTerbine is a privately funded technology startup pioneering AI-driven hyperscale machine coordination, developing advanced orchestration for intelligent mobility systems. Its flagship platform, STRATA, utilizes Agentic AI to supervise, synchronize, and orchestrate interactions between autonomous machines and infrastructure, creating a secure, intelligent layer for complex machine operations.About NVIDIA InceptionThe NVIDIA Inception program is designed to help startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Inception members receive ongoing benefits such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow. The program supports startups driving advancements in AI and data science by providing critical resources, technical expertise, and go-to-market support to accelerate innovation and scalability.© 2025 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, EGX and Jetson are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

