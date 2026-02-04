Paris Couture Week, Fashion and Art.

Anna Sashina “Today, we celebrate creativity in its purest form — where culture, fashion, and artistic vision converge,”

We are honored to host such a diverse group of creators whose voices and visions defy geographic and disciplinary limits,” — Anna Sashina

PARIS, FRANCE, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 25, Mariano Moreno showed his new Haute Couture collection at Lapérouse. Yes, that Lapérouse. Dark rooms, old mirrors, private salons, and that feeling that something secret is about to happen. The collection was inspired by Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire. It was dark, emotional, and very intense. No soft flowers here. Everything felt deeper, stronger, and a little dangerous - in a good way.The beauty direction was led by Yulia Dovzhanyn (Julia Fox), Visual Makeup Director who developed the visual moodboards that guided the makeup team in creating the runway looks and maintaining a consistent visual line throughout the presentation.Hair was developed by international stylist Alina Kuznevych, who worked with the unusual setup of the show and made sure the hairstyles fit the mood and the space.A few days later, it was time for Nour Muhtaseb. Her first Paris Haute Couture show took place at Maison de l’Amérique Latine, and the room was full of fashion people.The collection was called “The Tapestry of Time.” Think embroidery, handmade details, and a lot of attention to fabric and movement - but done in a very modern way.What really stood out was the focus on women. You could feel that Nour designs for women she understands. The dresses followed the body naturally. Soft draping, beautiful movement, very emotional to watch.Hair was created by Alona Ksenofontova, with clean and sculptural looks that worked perfectly with the dresses.Makeup references were developed with Solomiia Romaniuk, known for her work with brows and facial aesthetics. The final makeup was done by the Godina Team, led by Olga Godina, keeping everything clean, polished, and cohesive.Both shows were produced by 12|11, led by creative director Ruslan Ev, together with co-producer Valentina Varnavskaia. Everything looked smooth, well-organized, and very on point.On the same day, Maison de l’Amérique Latine also hosted the opening of the art exhibition “La créativité sans limites / Creativity Without Borders.” The show brought together contemporary artists and fashion photographers from different countries, creating a dialogue between visual art and fashion within the same space where couture presentations were taking place. The exhibition added another layer to the day, turning the venue into a place where runway, photography, and fine art met in a shared cultural moment.The exhibition featured a curated selection of international talents, each bringing a unique perspective to the theme of creativity beyond boundaries:Victoria Shchelkunova - A fashion photographer based in Moldova known for her collaborations with numerous fashion brands, where fashion becomes a medium for personal identity and self-expression.Dana Ozova - A Ukrainian fashion artist whose work blurs the lines between fine art and fashion, describing fashion not as an object but as a language of color and texture.Natalia Sviderskaya - An Italian-based artist and designer of a women's footwear brand Caleste whose self-described “Emotional Impressionism” bridges classical technique with modern artistic currents.Sergio Durante - an Italian-based artist exploring the expressive potential of recycled carbon fiber, a material associated with aerospace and motorsport.Arthur Midianga - A Kenyan-American expressionist based in Brooklyn, NY, whose work connects historical memory with contemporary forms and has been exhibited in major cities including New York, Barcelona, Miami, Kansas City, and Paris.Karinne Grimaud - A French contemporary abstract painter with a global exhibition history including, emphasizing emotional resonance as the core of abstract art.Denis Popoff - A Swiss-based photographer whose striking work focuses on the human form as well as stage and backstage narratives; his photographs have been shown widely across Europe and at Art Basel.The opening reception was attended by art collectors, fashion insiders, creatives, and enthusiasts from multiple cultural spheres, reflecting the exhibition’s international spirit.“We are honored to host such a diverse group of creators whose voices and visions defy geographic and disciplinary limits,” said Ms. Anna Sashina. “This exhibition not only highlights extraordinary individual talent but also encourages dialogue and understanding through art.”La créativité sans limites” offered visitors a rare opportunity to engage directly with featured artists, gaining insight into their creative processes and artistic philosophies.”Photo Sacha Kozlovich

