Contemporary Art and Runway Presentations at Paris Fashion Week 2026

exhibition “L’atelier d’art. Rencontre des mondes.” international fashion model Iuliia Bazhan

On March 6, 2026, Maison de l’Amérique Latine hosted an international exhibition and designers showcase during Paris Fashion Week 2026.

The exhibition featured a diverse international group of artists and visual creators. ” — Anna Sashina

PARIS, FRANCE, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within the broader cultural landscape of Paris Fashion Week 2026, Maison de l’Amérique Latine hosted the international exhibition “L’atelier d’art. Rencontre des mondes” on March 6, bringing together visual art, music, and fashion in one interdisciplinary program.The exhibition was curated by Anna Sashina, whose curatorial work examines the intersection between contemporary art and fashion culture. The opening program also featured a performance by soprano Anna Dudina, a laureate of international competitions, whose appearance added a ceremonial musical element to the inauguration.The exhibition featured a diverse international group of artists and visual creators. Mirco Piccioli of the United Kingdom, a London-based artist and filmmaker, presented work focused on analog collage and experimental video. Cedrick Dauberton of France explored emotional experience through symbolic figures and organic visual structures reflecting inner psychological states. Bailey & Christi Lalonde of Canada and the United States presented collaborative works centered on identity, cultural dialogue, and contemporary visual storytelling.From Italy, Alessandra Abbruzzese contributed atmospheric compositions moving between abstraction and figurative representation through oil, acrylic, and mixed media. Swiss artist Michel Juvet, professionally known as Majicmiju, presented photography spanning fashion, portraiture, street photography, and documentary imagery, combining narrative observation with structural precision. Sheila Akposubi, known professionally as Sheila A. Photography, represented the United Kingdom with award-winning portrait work focused on authentic human expression through natural lighting.Lana Victoria of the United States and France presented a multidisciplinary practice spanning visual art, poetry, and film. Her project LVoir explores symbolism, emotional storytelling, and personal transformation through layered artistic narratives. France-based Aleksandra Ovchinnikova exhibited figurative paintings addressing identity, memory, and the evolving position of women in contemporary society. Germany’s Sarah Stock contributed immersive artworks inviting viewers to reconsider perception and explore the structures of imagination, while Sabrina Inge Lindemann was recognized for her multidisciplinary practice combining painting, mixed media, and conceptual experimentation.Belgian photographer Wendy Leyten, an internationally awarded artist, presented work focused on the symbolic qualities of natural forms. Her project Flower Wisdom examines photography as a medium for reflection and emotional awareness. Beishembaeva Bella of Russia contributed photography and visual concept work positioned between fashion photography, portraiture, and visual research, integrating composition, color structure, and visual narrative.The program also included runway presentations. NOVA BELLA introduced its bridal collection in a show featuring forty bridal looks, transforming the historic venue into a setting dedicated to couture craftsmanship and romantic aesthetics. During the presentation, U.S.-based international fashion model Iuliia Bazhan appeared on the runway. Bazhan works internationally across Paris, New York, Milan, and London and is also the founder of EvoAutism Foundation Inc.Another major segment of the event was FMFW Paris, where the platform For Men’s Fashion Week presented its inaugural edition in the French capital. Designers participating in the program included Kenneth K-Bobby Edgar, H-ASH-, and Juan Castillo with his label THE ROOM 33.THE ROOM 33 developed into a dramatic performance. After opening with refined couture silhouettes, the presentation shifted sharply as dark music filled the venue and twenty-five performers dressed entirely in black entered the runway, creating a visually striking contrast between elegance and urban theatricality.Designer Sara Onsi introduced her collection “The Arrival,” a narrative centered on personal transformation and the reclaiming of individual identity. Diana Caramaci presented pieces combining sculptural construction with couture craftsmanship, producing garments functioning simultaneously as fashion and wearable art. Saudi-based designer Sara Almahlsi presented an eveningwear collection defined by refined silhouettes and strong red-carpet presence. The runway again featured Iuliia Bazhan, whose participation reflected the ongoing interaction between fashion culture and broader social conversations.The full designer lineup included NOVA BELLA, Hanum Aidash, H-ash-, Alisa Alisova Phoenix, Kenneth K-Bobby Edgar, STOPYCHEVA, ANNA SOUL, Sara Onsi, Diana Caramaci, The Room 33, Sara Almahlsi, and Arwen.The visual beauty concept of the runway presentations included makeup references created by Polina Kuzmenkova, who developed the beauty direction for the shows of Sara Almahlsi and Sara Onsi. The professional makeup team included Cristina Cuellar, with beauty sponsor Instituto Cristina Cuellar supporting backstage beauty production.The event was produced by 12I11 in partnership with For Men’s Fashion Week (FMFW).Producer: Russ EvCo-Producer: Valentina VarnavskaiaAdditional contributors included TV Host Anastasia von Sivers, producer Tatiana Gabrelyanova, DJ Samanta Fox, Adelina Frolova, and Kristina Joukovskaia.

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