Wednesday, February 4, 2026

CANADA, March 2 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Big City Mayors’ Caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
Note for media:
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at a Black History Month reception.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pch.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m.
