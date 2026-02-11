Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,569 in the last 365 days.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

CANADA, October 2 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Note for media:

Halifax, Nova Scotia

3:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to strengthen Canada’s security and build out our defence industries.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m.

4:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour an affordable housing construction site.

Note for media:

7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Munich, Germany.

Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.