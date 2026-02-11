Wednesday, February 11, 2026
CANADA, October 2 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Note for media:
Halifax, Nova Scotia
3:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to strengthen Canada’s security and build out our defence industries.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m.
4:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour an affordable housing construction site.
Note for media:
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Munich, Germany.
Closed to media
