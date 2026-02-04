Actxa Showcases Core Smart Ring with AI Glucose Scan at WHX Dubai

Actxa Core Smart Rings The Actxa Core Smart Ring packaging Working adults using the Actxa Core Smart Ring

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actxa , a Singapore-based preventive health brand committed to making preventive healthcare more accessible and actionable, will be participating in World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026. At the event, Actxa will showcase its Core Smart Ring , featuring AI Glucose Scan capabilities designed to support everyday metabolic health awareness.Introducing Actxa: Advancing Preventive Health Through Wearable IntelligenceActxa’s mission is simple but urgent – empower individuals with meaningful, health insights that enable earlier intervention and better long-term outcomes. By combining wearable technology, artificial intelligence and clinically backed technologies, Actxa aims to bridge the gap between everyday wellness tracking and true preventive care.Spotlight at WHX Dubai: Core Smart Ring with AI Glucose ScanAt WHX Dubai, Actxa will highlight the Core Smart Ring, a sleek and comfortable wearable designed for continuous lifestyle monitoring. Featuring AI Glucose Scan powered by Actxa’s proprietary BGEM Glucose Status technology, the Core Smart Ring provides users with smarter insights related to glucose trends and metabolic patterns.BGEMis the world’s first non-invasive, AI-driven glucose evaluation technology, supported by clinical studies. By analysing photoplethysmography (PPG) data from the Core Smart Ring, BGEMdelivers meaningful, pain-free glucose insights without the need for needles or blood samples.With a quick 1-minute scan, users receive a clear “Normal” or “Elevated” result linked to daily habits, with results syncing seamlessly to the Actxa App, where insights are presented through a clean, intuitive interface. Paired with lifestyle guidance that is easy to read and easy to act on, the Core Smart Ring supports smarter daily health decisions.Key features of the Core Smart Ring include:• Clinically backed BGEMtechnology• Fast, one-minute scans• No needles, no pain• An ultra-light, durable titanium designEngaging the Ecosystem at WHX DubaiActxa is participating in WHX Dubai to engage regional and global stakeholders across healthcare, wellness and technology. Through its participation, Actxa aims to connect with partners who share a common vision for advancing preventive health through innovation.Actxa looks forward to partnership opportunities with:• Distributors expanding next-generation wearables across retail, pharmacy and healthcare channels• Healthcare and wellness partners exploring innovative solutions in metabolic health and preventive screening• Strategic partners and investors aligned with the convergence of AI, wearables and chronic disease preventionDriving Preventive Health Forward“Preventive health starts with awareness, but real impact comes from how insights are turned into everyday action,” said Marcus Soo, CEO of Actxa.“With the Core Smart Ring and our BGEMtechnology roadmap, we aim to empower individuals, partners and healthcare stakeholders with actionable insights that support earlier intervention, better decision-making and long-term health outcomes.”A Peek into the Future: A Preventive Health Pipeline for BGEMTechnologyBeyond the Core Smart Ring, Actxa continues to advance its BGEMtechnology roadmap. This includes the development of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for BGEMDiabetic Risk Assessment, designed to support detection and risk stratification of diabetes.Actxa will also preview its upcoming BGEMRange, a pain-free, one-minute measurement solution that provides dynamic blood glucose range insights, representing the next phase of its preventive health technology portfolio.Visit Actxa at WHX DubaiActxa invites attendees to experience its preventive health solutions firsthand at Booth #N23.E74 throughout WHX Dubai and explore opportunities for collaboration, distribution and strategic partnerships.About ActxaActxa is a preventive health brand creating smart wearables and devices that help people understand their health and live well every day.Backed by our own team of researchers and proprietary health technologies, including BGEM, the world’s first non-invasive, clinically backed AI-driven blood glucose evaluation and monitoring technology. Actxa turns complex body signals into simple, meaningful insight that supports healthier choices and long-term wellbeing.About BGEMBGEMis the world’s first clinically backed, non-invasive, AI-driven technology for blood glucose evaluation and monitoring. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the BGEMalgorithm interprets data from Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors in smart wearables, analyses hundreds of digital biomarkers and transforms them into meaningful glucose insights. This delivers a completely pain-free approach to glucose awareness.Delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, BGEMenables brands to seamlessly integrate glucose intelligence into their products, empowering millions to take control of their metabolic wellness with ease and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.