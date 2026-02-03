House Bill 1826 Printer's Number 2250

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors MADDEN, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, VENKAT, MAYES, GIRAL, HOWARD, BOROWSKI, HANBIDGE, RIVERA, TAKAC, PROBST, INGLIS, DALEY, GUENST, GREEN, FIEDLER

Short Title An Act amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject Strengthening Protections Against Workplace Discrimination

Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.