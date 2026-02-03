House Bill 1826 Printer's Number 2250
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors
MADDEN, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, VENKAT, MAYES, GIRAL, HOWARD, BOROWSKI, HANBIDGE, RIVERA, TAKAC, PROBST, INGLIS, DALEY, GUENST, GREEN, FIEDLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, further providing for definitions.
Memo Subject
Strengthening Protections Against Workplace Discrimination
