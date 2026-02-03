Submit Release
House Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1533

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors

ARMANINI, JAMES, SMITH, M. MACKENZIE, GILLEN, SCHEUREN, MENTZER, MIHALEK, RIGBY, KAUFFMAN, GAYDOS, FEE, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for canine training standards for police officers.

Memo Subject

K9 Training for Detection of Fentanyl

Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

