House Bill 1260 Printer's Number 2839

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors RUSNOCK, PIELLI, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, OTTEN, MADDEN, ISAACSON, INGLIS, WAXMAN, HANBIDGE, MULLINS, VITALI, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, FRANKEL, RIVERA, SALISBURY, KHAN, BOROWSKI, McNEILL, BRENNAN, MERSKI, PASHINSKI, DEASY, FREEMAN, KINKEAD, ABNEY, PROBST, KOSIEROWSKI, MUNROE, MAYES, BURGOS, HARKINS, CARROLL, SCOTT, D. WILLIAMS, VENKAT, GUENST, MARKOSEK, TAKAC, SAMUELSON, DOUGHERTY

Short Title An Act providing for solar-ready projects involving a warehouse or distribution center; authorizing tax exemptions and special tax provisions; imposing duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Expanding Solar Energy Through E-Commerce Growth

Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

