GLX Studio Launches 'Campaigns' for Enterprise-Scale Personalized Video Event Invitations

New capability allows brands to generate thousands of personalized event invitations from existing video libraries while maintaining brand safety and governance

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLX Studio today announced the launch of "Campaigns," a groundbreaking enterprise capability that enables organizations to create thousands of personalized video event invitations at scale using their existing brand-approved video content libraries. The new feature addresses the critical challenge enterprises face when inviting prospects and customers to conferences, webinars, product launches, and executive events.Traditional event invitation approaches, usually generic email blasts and PDF attachments, achieve response rates below 10% and fail to convey the relevance and value of attending. While personalized video invitations deliver 4-5× higher engagement, creating custom videos for each recipient has been operationally impossible at the scale required for major enterprise events.GLX Studio's Campaigns capability solves this by combining AI-powered personalization with enterprise-grade brand governance:KEY CAPABILITIES:- Leverage Existing Video Libraries: Transform brand-approved video content, product demos, speaker clips, and executive messages into personalized invitation templates - no new video production required- AI-Powered Personalization at Scale: Auto-generate unique video invitations for thousands of recipients, each tailored by name, company, industry, role, relevant event tracks, and specific value propositions Brand-Safe Video Generation : Smart templates and locked design tokens ensure every personalized video adheres to brand guidelines, compliance requirements, and messaging frameworks- Enterprise Governance Workflows: Approval chains, version control, audit trails, and role-based permissions enable marketing to maintain control while empowering event teams, account managers and field teams to execute at scale- CRM/MA Integration: Direct integration with marketing automation platforms and CRM systems for seamless deployment, tracking, and attribution- Per-Recipient Analytics: Track individual engagement (who watched, completion rate, click-through) to prioritize follow-up and measure campaign effectiveness"Event marketers face an impossible choice: send generic invitations that don't convert, or attempt manual personalization that doesn't scale," said Zak Zielezinski, CEO of GLX Studio. "GLX Studio Campaigns eliminates this tradeoff. Marketing teams can now generate thousands of truly personalized video invitations from their existing content libraries - in hours, not weeks - while maintaining complete brand control and governance."PROVEN RESULTS: FORTUNE 100 EVENT CAMPAIGNA Fortune 100 technology company deployed GLX Studio Campaigns for their annual conference, replacing generic email invitations with personalized video invitations. Each of 50,000 recipients received a custom video featuring:- Personalized greeting with recipient name and company- Relevant conference tracks based on their role and interests- Applicable products and solutions, selected by account teams- Specific speakers and sessions addressing their challenges- Customized call-to-action and registration incentivesCampaign Results:- 10.4% click-through rate (4× higher than email baseline of 2.6%)- 4.8% conversion rate to registration (4× improvement over 1.2% baseline)- $84,000 revenue per 1,000 recipients vs. $21,000 with static emails- $3.15 million in additional revenue attributed to personalized video invitations- Under 2 minutes average creation time per personalized videoHOW CAMPAIGNS WORKS:1. Content Library Upload: Marketing uploads brand-approved video assets (executive messages, product demos, facility tours, speaker intros, customer testimonials). GLX Studio's AI automatically trims, classifies, tags and organizes the video into short clips to create a custom B-roll library for the event.2. Template Creation: GLX Studio's smart templates define the structure and personalization schema for the narrative and video generation, ensuring messaging frameworks and brand-guidelines are strictly enforced.3. Data Integration: Event teams upload event info and optionally can connect to relevant CRM data fields4. AI Generation: GLX Studio's Storybuilder AI engine auto-generates unique scripts per recipient, selecting relevant content, background music and visuals from the pre-approved library and weaving personalized narratives5. Brand Governance: Automated checks ensure compliance with brand guidelines; approval workflows route sensitive content to marketing for review6. Deployment & Tracking: Personalized videos deploy through existing email/CRM campaigns, with per-recipient analytics feeding back into marketing automation for intelligent follow-upEXPANDED USE CASES BEYOND EVENTS:While event invitations represent the initial wedge, Campaigns enables personalized video at scale across the enterprise:- Personalized Outreach Video Campaigns: Personalized video outreach for customer acquisition and SDR campaigns- Webinar & Virtual Event Promotion: Personalized invitations highlighting relevant topics and speakers- Executive Briefings & Customer Advisory Boards: Tailored invites showcasing agenda relevance- Product Launch Announcements: Custom videos per customer segment showing applicable features- Partner & Channel Enablement: Personalized co-branded event invitations at scale- Customer Success Touchpoints: QBR invitations, renewal discussions, expansion opportunitiesECONOMICS & ROI:Traditional approaches to personalized video require manual production at $750+ per video or agency relationships costing $5,000-$20,000 per asset. At enterprise event scale (thousands of invitations), this becomes prohibitively expensive.GLX Studio Campaigns delivers:- Platform-generated personalized videos at under $25 each vs. $750+ manual production- 100 personalized invitations = $2,500 vs. $75,000+ traditional cost (95%+ savings)- Creation time: under 2 minutes per video vs. days/weeks with agencies- ROI: Campaigns typically delivers 10-20× return in first enterprise event applicationAVAILABILITY:GLX Studio Campaigns is available immediately as part of the enterprise platform offering. The capability is sold as a SaaS subscription with usage-based personalization credits. Enterprise pricing starts at $25,000 annually with volume discounts available.GLX Studio offers a Jumpstart Package (Personalization Edition) that includes:- 10 premium-produced videos from existing content- 100 personalized video renders- Personalization engine setup with CRM/CSV integration- Brand pack, governance templates, and approval workflows- Campaign orchestration setup- Training and 15 hours of customer success support over 90 daysABOUT GLX STUDIOGLX Studio is an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that enables enterprises to create brand-safe personalized videos at scale. The company's end-to-end solution transforms presentations, documents, scripts, and existing video content into thousands of unique personalized videos, empowering sales, marketing, and customer success teams to engage prospects and customers with relevant video content that drives measurable conversion improvement. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with proven enterprise SaaS success, GLX Studio is trusted by Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit glxstudio.com.MEDIA CONTACT:Media RelationsGLX Studioinfo@glxstudio.comglxstudio.com

