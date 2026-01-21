GLX Studio Launches AI-Powered Platform for Personalized Video Outreach at Enterprise Scale

GLX Studio - Personalized Video Generation at Enterprise Scale GLX Studio: AI-Powered Video Creation for Your Entire Team

GLX Studio launches AI platform for personalized video outreach at scale. Customers achieving 4× conversion uplift in outreach.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLX Studio today announced the launch of its AI-powered personalized video outreach platform, enabling enterprises to create brand-safe, personalized videos at scale in under 2 minutes—transforming how sales, marketing, and customer success teams engage prospects and customers.The platform addresses a critical enterprise challenge: while video content demand has grown 263% over five years, traditional production methods are too slow and expensive (up to $20K per minute, 6-8 weeks delivery). Generic email outreach fails to convert (typical B2B response rates below 10%), while creating personalized videos for each prospect has been nearly impossible.Key Platform Capabilities:- AI Story Builder auto-generates personalized videos from CRM data, presentations, or minimal input- One-click PowerPoint-to-video conversion with script-to-screen automation- Smart templates with dynamic personalization tokens (name, company, industry, product, pain points)- Real-time collaborative editing and approval workflows in the cloud- Enterprise-grade brand governance- Direct integration with CRM and marketing automation platforms"Enterprises can't meet exploding video demand with traditional production that costs $750+ per video and requires specialized skills," said Zak Zielezinski, CEO of GLX Studio. "We've built the first enterprise-grade platform where anyone who can use PowerPoint can create personalized videos—empowering entire teams, not just creative departments."Proven Enterprise Impact: Fortune 100 Case StudyA Fortune 100 technology company deployed GLX Studio for personalized event outreach, replacing static emails with AI-generated personalized videos targeting specific customers, tracks, and products. Results:- 10.4% CTR (4× higher than their 2.6% email average)- 4.8% conversion rate (4× improvement over 1.2% baseline)- Videos created in under 2 minutes per prospectThe platform is available immediately to enterprise customers as a SaaS subscription with usage-based personalization credits.About GLX StudioGLX Studio is an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that transforms presentations, documents, and scripts into personalized, professional-quality videos at enterprise scale. The company's end-to-end platform combines ease of use for business users with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and brand controls. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with proven enterprise SaaS success, GLX Studio is trusted by Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit glxstudio.com.Media Contact:GLX Studioinfo@glxstudio.comglxstudio.com

