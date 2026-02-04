Checkrun Helps QuickBooks Online Users Modernize Check Payments with Automated, Secure Payment Issuance

Modernize check payments with automated, secure issuance. Modernize The Way You Pay Checkrun 15-day Free Trial Payment issuance automation that puts you in control.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkrun , the payment issuance platform built for QuickBooksOnline users, today announced growing adoption among businesses seeking a faster, more secure way to issue checks and electronic payments.Developed by AP Technology , Checkrun modernizes payment workflows for organizations that still rely on checks while embracing automation, visibility, and control. As many industries continue to require checks for compliance, trust, and operational requirements, Checkrun bridges the gap between traditional payment methods and modern accounts payable automation.While digital payments continue to rise, checks remain a critical payment method for businesses such as law firms, real estate offices, automotive enterprises, construction companies, professional services, and other organizations that manage frequent approvals and payments. Checkrun enables businesses to issue checks and electronic payments efficiently from a single platform, improving speed, accuracy, and security.Checkrun synchronizes directly with QuickBooks Online accounting data, allowing finance teams to select bills, route payments for approval, and issue payments with confidence—whether checks are printed remotely, mailed, or delivered electronically.Key Checkrun capabilities include: Remote Check Printing – Securely print and issue checks from anywhere, supporting distributed, hybrid, and multi-location teams.• Payee Deposit Choice – Give vendors and payees flexibility in how they receive funds, improving satisfaction and speeding settlement.• Automated Approval Workflows – Digitally route payments for review and authorization, reducing bottlenecks and manual handling.• Built-In Security and Controls– Maintain detailed audit trails, archived payment images, and clear reconciliation back to QuickBooks Online.• Mobile Access – Approve, sign, and schedule payments from anywhere using Checkrun’s mobile app.Many businesses struggle to modernize payments because traditional solutions require prefunding, complex bank changes, or entirely new workflows. Checkrun enhances existing QuickBooks Online processes, allowing businesses to move at their own pace while still benefiting from automation and security. By eliminating manual check handling and existing disconnected payment processes, Checkrun helps finance teams reduce errors, improve cash-flow visibility, and operate more efficiently—without changing their accounting system.From remote check printing to flexible electronic payment options, Checkrun provides a practical, scalable way to modernize payment issuance—especially for organizations that still rely on checks as part of everyday operations.Checkrun is available to QuickBooks Online users nationwide and can be implemented quickly with minimal disruption. To learn more and to get started, visit www.Checkrun.com or Book a demo for a free 15-day trial here: https://calendly.com/checkrun/checkrun-demo About CheckrunCheckrun is the ACH and check payment issuance platform for QuickBooks Online users that is developed by business payment software pioneer, AP Technology. Cloud-based Checkrun comes with a mobile app that can be used to approve, sign, and schedule payments—anytime, anywhere. Automated processes eliminate tedious manual tasks, making Checkrun essential for secure, modern payment issuance. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com . To learn more about Checkrun, visit: https://checkrun.com . ###

