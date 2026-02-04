New Patent Pending Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station Introduced

Just Drive Up and Electric Vehicle Automatically Connects to Fast Chager. Fast Charging By Adjustable Connection in front or Under Electric Vehicle Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Patent Application No. 17/333,220A newly developed Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS) is poised to reshape how electric vehicles receive power, offering a fully automated charging experience designed for private garages, fleet facilities, and outdoor environments.The EVACS system introduces an approach to EV charging that removes the need for drivers to manually plug and unplug handheld chargers. Its weatherproof construction allows installation on any level surface, indoors or outdoors, while its modular design supports both wall mounted and self standing configurations. An integrated multi voltage charging unit and adjustable track system enable compatibility with a wide range of wheelbases and tire widths.At the center of the system is a protected charging dock positioned between tire guides. Spring loaded, weather resistant covers automatically open and close as a vehicle enters or exits the station. The charging receptacle height can be adjusted to accommodate different vehicle designs and ground clearances, and the system can be paired with self parking technology for fully automated alignment.The EVACS concept also anticipates future vehicle integration. Newly manufactured electric automobiles may incorporate the charging receptacle directly into front end body styling, while existing EVs can be retrofitted. Traditional handheld chargers remain usable when drivers are away from the station.Designed around a “Park and Walk Away” experience, the system automatically initiates charging once the vehicle is positioned. A companion software application provides real time updates on charge status and estimated time to full charge. Charging automatically stops when the battery reaches full capacity, with a notification sent to the user.Beyond passenger vehicles, the EVACS platform is adaptable for a broad range of electric transportation, including commercial fleet trucks, recreational vehicles, UTVs, and golf carts. Dimensions and specifications may be refined as development progresses, but the system’s flexible architecture supports diverse applications.Parties interested in licensing or production opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station may contact:S.D. Paterson Development Co.P.O. Box 1Powells Point, NC 27947 0001________________________________________

