Denorex Launches its New Multi-Symptom Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Denorex Multi Symptom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dandruff is often thought of as just flakes, but for millions, the reality is far more complex. Conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis often come with itching, irritation, redness, dryness, and stubborn scalp buildup - far beyond flakes alone. Denorex, a trusted name in medicated scalp care for decades, addresses this reality head-on with its New! Multi-Symptom Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner.Unlike traditional dandruff products that focus on a single symptom, Denorex Multi-Symptom is the only dandruff solution built around a true multi-symptom approach, designed to target 6 common scalp concerns at once: flaking and scaling, dryness, buildup, irritation, itching, and redness.Powered by 3% salicylic acid - the highest OTC strength and a dermatologist-recommended ingredient for severe dandruff - this clinical-strength formula exfoliates the scalp to lift heavy scales and dissolve the waxy buildup associated with dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis. The experience is elevated by a signature cooling agent, delivering an immediate tingling sensation on contact.Formulated as a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, Denorex Multi-Symptom saves time while providing added conditioning agents to ensure hair remains soft and manageable, avoiding the dryness typically associated with high-strength medicated shampoos.“Most people dealing with dandruff aren’t experiencing just flakes - they’re dealing with ongoing scalp discomfort every day,” said Samantha Georgakopoulos, Senior Director, Marketing. “Denorex Multi-Symptom was created to reflect that reality, delivering comprehensive, medicated relief that works immediately and treats the full spectrum of symptoms, not just what you can see.”For more information, contact info@denorex.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

