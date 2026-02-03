Denorex Launches New Severe Itch Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Denorex Severe Itch

Denorex Severe Itch targets intense, recurring scalp itch at the source - responding to a common but often overlooked consumer need that extends beyond flakes.

Nearly two-thirds of Denorex shoppers report scalp itch as one of their most disruptive symptoms. Severe Itch was created to directly address this gap in the marketplace.” — Samantha Georgakopoulos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people, dandruff isn’t just visible flakes - it’s an intense, persistent itch that can feel impossible to ignore. Conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis often come with severe itching, irritation, redness, and inflammation that disrupt daily life and comfort. Denorex, a trusted name in medicated scalp care for decades, delivers targeted relief with New! Severe Itch Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner.Denorex Severe Itch targets intense, recurring scalp itch at the source - responding to a common but often overlooked consumer need that extends beyond visible flakes. “Nearly two-thirds of Denorex shoppers report scalp itch as one of their most disruptive symptoms,” says Samantha Georgakopoulos, Senior Director, Marketing at Denorex. “Severe Itch was created to directly address this gap in the marketplace.”Powered by 1.8% coal tar - one of the most effective, dermatologist-recommended actives for severe dandruff and itch - this medicated formula targets the root of inflammation, slows excess skin cell turnover, and delivers relief from the intense itching and irritation associated with dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. The experience is enhanced by Denorex’s signature cooling tingle, delivering immediate sensory reassurance on contact.Formulated as a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, Denorex Severe Itch combines powerful medicated relief with conditioning care, leaving hair softer and more manageable - no extra steps, no tradeoffs.Strong consumer reviews point to quick itch relief, reduced irritation, and improved scalp comfort - often after a single use. Many cite the cooling tingle as confirmation that the formula is actively working on the scalp.For more information, contact info@denorex.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.