Denorex Launches its New Severe Flakes Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner with 2X Flake-Fighting Power

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people, dandruff goes far beyond mild flaking. Severe dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis can mean thick, visible flakes, stubborn buildup, and scaling that return quickly and feel difficult to manage. These ongoing flare-ups can disrupt comfort, confidence, and daily routines. Denorex, a trusted name in medicated scalp care for decades, delivers targeted, clinical-strength relief with New! Severe Flakes Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner.Unlike standard dandruff shampoos formulated for occasional flakes, Denorex Severe Flakes is specifically designed for persistent, heavy flaking and visible scalp buildup - making it an ideal solution for individuals whose primary concern is flakes they can see, not just scalp discomfort.Powered by 2% pyrithione zinc, the highest over-the-counter concentration approved for dandruff treatment, Denorex Severe Flakes delivers twice the flake-fighting strength of leading standard dandruff shampoos that use lower levels of the same active ingredient. This dermatologist-recommended formula works by penetrating the scalp to help control flaking at the source, supporting healthier-looking skin turnover and helping reduce visible flakes over time. The experience is enhanced by Denorex’s signature cooling tingle, delivering immediate sensory reassurance on contact.Formulated as a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, Denorex Severe Flakes simplifies medicated scalp care without sacrificing performance. The formula delivers powerful flake control while providing conditioning benefits that leave hair feeling softer, smoother, and more manageable - without weighing it down.“Severe flaking goes beyond appearance - it’s an ongoing battle,” said Mana Kinoshita, Senior Director of Product Development at Denorex. “Denorex Severe Flakes was designed for those who feel like nothing works. By using the highest level of pyrithione zinc available OTC, we aimed to provide strong, consistent flake control so people can feel confident and back in control of their scalp.”For more information, contact info@denorex.com.

