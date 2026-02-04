Toborlife AI Expands Engineering Team to Support Rising Demand

Led by George Ekas, the Toborlife AI engineering team expands to strengthen Unitree support and accelerate the launch of its Tobor Harness Control System.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, a Unitree robotic application developer and an authorized distributor of Unitree robots, recently announced a strategic expansion of its engineering department, adding a key technical role to keep pace with soaring customer support demand and accelerate the development of the Tobor Harness Control System.

Strategic News Hires Boost Product Development and Customer Support

The expansion is being led by George Ekas, Director of Engineering, and is focused on the roles critical to both product development and customer success. New additions to the Engineering team include Sriman Bandi, Robotic Software Engineer, and Anh Ngo, Support Specialist.

Bandi is focused on the Harness Data and Training Package to life. Ngo’s responsibilities are centered on supporting the needs of rising customers, including robot repair, rapid issue resolution, and ensuring customers stay up-to-date with Unitree's latest updates, thereby creating a continuation of good service for Toborlife AI’s customers.

Launching the Interaction Package Team

In addition to the individual hires, Toborlife AI has established a cross-functional Interaction Package team in India. This team focuses on hardware, software, and AI disciplines to elevate how humans interact with Unitree robots.

“The Toborlife AI interaction team will be focused on developing our proprietary technology, which can be integrated into robot control systems and enables people to easily communicate with the robot, much like they do with any person now. This opens up many markets to benefit from the robot’s capabilities,” said Ekas.

Ekas added, “Our goal in engineering is to simplify the complex and guarantee reliable operation. We have dedicated support to ensure our customers’ robots work and accomplish as much as they can with our assistance. On the engineering side, we are focused on bridging the gap between research-level functionality and commercial accessibility. We are making it easier and more powerful for any user to develop and train their robots on our platform.”

Accelerating Development For The Tobor Harness System

Two key developments are currently underway within the Tobor Harness System. The Harness Data and Training Package is a teleoperation and data processing platform that provides customers with a powerful software framework, enabling them to teleoperate robots to collect manipulation data, train policies on that data, and deploy them using behavior trees to accomplish diverse and long-horizon tasks. Harness software will dramatically reduce the barrier to entry for those who wish to explore the world of robotic behavior development.

The other project is the Interaction Package, which is planned to be launched in April 2026. This development will bring human-robot interaction through speech, utilizing a directional microphone setup to register commands. This will allow users to interact with databases and large language models (LLMs) to issue complex, natural language commands directly to the robots.

Looking ahead, Toborlife AI is continually developing robotic software centered on its core vision: making high-level robotic solutions universally easy and accessible.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

