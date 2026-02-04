Logistics Plus Earns Great Place to Work Certification for a Ninth Consecutive Year
In anonymous surveys dating back to 2018, employees consistently rate Logistics Plus as a great workplace.
Additional facts from this year's survey results:
• Over 94% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their race, gender, or sexual orientation.
• 94% rate the service that Logistics Plus provides as "excellent."
• 93% say they are proud to tell others they work here.
• 92% say management is competent at running the business.
• 91% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned through real-time employee feedback on their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logistics Plus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"This coming year, Logistics Plus begins our 30th year," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "When we started LP in 1996, it was just a handful of people and a lot of hope. We grew. We stumbled. We learned. We adapted. No grand plan. No big investor. Just energy, ideas, and a belief that if we worked harder, cared more, and kept showing up, good things would happen — a true Passion for Excellence. As always, our people are the key to our success."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
Candidates interested in a career with Logistics Plus can visit logisticsplus.com/careers.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate every employee's experience, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+ +1 814-240-6881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Logistics Plus Inc. - Passion For Excellence
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.