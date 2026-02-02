Logistics Plus Enhances Global Network with Acquisition of Evo Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. to Create a New India Subsidiary

Yuriy Ostapyak (L) and Manish Malik (R)

India is a critical market for global trade and manufacturing, and this transition strengthens our ability to support customers with localized expertise and expanded capabilities.” — Yuriy Ostapyak

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced the planned acquisition of Evo Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd., which will operate as the new India subsidiary within the Logistics Plus global network. This transaction marks a significant expansion of LP’s footprint in India and replaces the former Logistics Plus India Pvt. Ltd. group, further strengthening the company’s long-term commitment to the region. The transition will proceed alongside routine legal and regulatory processes, with teams on both sides working collaboratively to ensure a smooth integration.As part of the transition, Logistics Plus has launched a new website, in.logisticsplus.com , highlighting its comprehensive portfolio of services, including international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, trade compliance, and warehousing solutions. The former Evo Supply Chain website (evoscs.com) will be redirected to the new India website to ensure continuity and ease of access for customers and partners. Manish Malik , Co-Founder and Managing Director of Evo Supply Chain, will continue in his role as Managing Director – India & Subcontinent, ensuring leadership continuity and deep regional expertise. In addition to leading LP’s India operations, Manish Malik will report to LP’s global Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Yuriy Ostapyak , and will be an integral part of LP’s global leadership team, contributing to strategic initiatives across the organization. With over two decades of experience in international logistics, supply chain management, and market development, Manish Malik has played a pivotal role in building scalable, customer-centric logistics platforms in India. His strong understanding of regional trade dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and operational execution has been instrumental in establishing high-performing teams and long-term customer partnerships. The new India organization will be headquartered in Gurugram, with additional offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.“The acquisition of Evo Supply Chain represents an important step forward in our long-term global growth strategy,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, Chief Operating Officer of Logistics Plus. “India is a critical market for global trade and manufacturing, and this transition strengthens our ability to support customers with localized expertise, expanded capabilities, and a strong, experienced team on the ground.”The new India team brings extensive experience across international freight forwarding, customs and regulatory compliance, warehousing, and integrated supply chain solutions. Combined with LP’s global scale, advanced technology platforms, and strong service culture, Manish’s team is well-positioned to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions for customers moving cargo into, out of, and within India.“Evo Supply Chain was founded just three years ago with a shared vision and strong entrepreneurial spirit,” said Malik. “In a relatively short period, we have built a trusted organization with like-minded professionals and a strong customer base. Becoming part of the Logistics Plus global network allows us to significantly expand our capabilities and global reach, while continuing to deliver the localized expertise, responsiveness, and service mindset our customers value. We are proud of this journey and excited to move forward with Logistics Plus, helping customers navigate increasingly complex supply chains with confidence.”With the addition of Manish’s team, Logistics Plus continues to expand its global footprint, providing customers with flexible, scalable logistics solutions supported by experienced local teams and a worldwide network of offices.About Evo Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd.Evo Supply Chain, a subsidiary of Logistics Plus, Inc., is a global supply chain solutions provider specializing in international freight forwarding, customs and trade compliance, project logistics, warehousing and distribution, and 4PL services. Its supply chain professionals help businesses design and implement efficient, cost-effective solutions to address complex logistics and supply chain challenges. Learn more at in.logisticsplus.com.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and customized supply chain solutions. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, Logistics Plus operates in more than 50 countries globally. Guided by its trademark Passion for Excellence™, the company is consistently recognized as a top global logistics provider and a great place to work. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

