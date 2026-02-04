PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search Welcomes Sherri Huston as Senior Advisor – Client Success

Dimensional Search, a leading brand within the Sanford Rose Associates International Network, is pleased to announce that Sherri Huston is joining the firm as Senior Advisor – Client Success.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sherri to the Dimensional Search coaching team. She’s not only an accomplished individual producer and coach, but also a proven leader who played a key role in building one of the largest and most successful practices in our industry. At Dimensional Search, we remain committed to recruiting the industry’s top coaches to help our franchise owners thrive and achieve their vision.”

With more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning healthcare, education, and executive search, Huston has built and scaled high-performing teams while driving transformational growth. As Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Govig & Associates, she led a national division to record performance by growing revenue 135% in just 17 months and surpassing $5M in annual billings. Her career also included leadership roles with Alliance Defending Freedom, Comdata, 7-Eleven, and News America Marketing, where she developed teams, coached franchise owners, and strengthened organizational performance.

In her new role, Huston will coach Dimensional Search franchise owners to accelerate their growth and success. She brings deep expertise in talent strategy along with a passion for developing leaders and strengthening organizational performance.

Dimensional Search, a leading brand within the Sanford Rose Associates International network, empowers entrepreneurs to build and scale executive search and staffing firms. Its exclusive network of independently owned offices delivers personalized and exceptional talent solutions that drive results for both clients and candidates. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting an average of 25 years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled.

Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com/franchise.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.