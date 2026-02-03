$4M for Clean Energy Workforce Development Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $4 million in funding that will support clean energy workforce development programs across New York State. Approved by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees, the funding will go to seven organizations and institutions that will provide training and job placement opportunities in clean energy fields for more than 750 New Yorkers.

“We’re investing in New Yorkers and the clean energy jobs of the future,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting workforce development programs across the state, this funding will open doors to good-paying careers while strengthening one of the state’s fastest-growing industries.”

The NYPA funding was awarded to the following organizations and institutions:

Bronx Green Job Center and the Knowledge House – $1,400,000

The Fordham University-led Bronx Green Job Center and the Knowledge House will use the funding to support initial training programs in a state-of-the-art regional hub for clean energy workforce development.

Welder Underground – $740,000

Brooklyn-based Welder Underground will expand access to advanced welding and fabrication training, equipping participants with essential technical skills and career readiness support. The program emphasizes job placement and long-term employment opportunities in high-demand trades.

Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1822 – $635,000

LiUNA Local 1822 in Massena will use the funding to strengthen pre-apprenticeship pathways in the construction trades, offering foundational training and support services to prepare participants for union careers. The program builds on proven models to increase access to skilled labor opportunities.

Workers Justice Project – $465,000

Workers Justice Project in Brooklyn will provide training for emerging clean mobility careers, focusing on safety and technical competencies. The program will help equip workers with skills needed in the growing green transportation sector.

New York City District Council of Carpenters – $260,000

The New York City District Council of Carpenters in Manhattan will enhance advanced training for apprentices in specialized construction fields, with an emphasis on energy-efficient and clean technology projects. The program aligns with industry trends in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

City College of New York – $300,000

City College of New York will launch a pilot program to prepare participants for careers in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its Manhattan campus. The initiative combines technical instruction with industry-recognized certification pathways to meet workforce needs in the clean energy economy.

Building Skills NY – $200,000

Building Skills NY, a Manhattan-based not-for-profit, will use the funding to expand construction career training across New York City neighborhoods, integrating green building practices and job readiness support. The program is designed to connect participants to sustainable employment opportunities in the construction sector.

New York Power Authority Chairman John R. Koelmel said, “The $4 million in NYPA funding support for these workforce training initiatives will help provide New Yorkers with the skills needed to excel in the state’s clean energy economy. By investing in these programs, NYPA is doing more than advancing careers; it is positioning New York to lead the nation in innovative clean energy solutions.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The workforce development funding approved today by the NYPA board will directly support organizations that provide essential services and training for careers in clean energy. This round of awards will help prepare 750 New Yorkers for high-demand jobs to meet the evolving needs of the clean energy industry, strengthening New York’s pipeline of skilled workers.”

Connecting New Yorkers to Opportunities in Clean Energy

The Power Authority’s support for clean energy workforce training stems from a commitment of up to $25 million annually, as outlined in the 2023-24 Enacted State Budget, and largely supports the efforts of the New York State Department of Labor to connect workers to job opportunities in the clean energy economy. Many of the upskilling and training initiatives have a focus on serving those who are traditionally underrepresented, especially within disadvantaged communities.

NYPA actively engages with each community training organization to ensure skills training is matched with in-demand positions and participant success through supportive wraparound services. Additionally, the Power Authority advises on the classroom and hands-on technology curriculum.

Including this round of awards, NYPA has obligated more than $45 million for clean energy training programs, supporting thousands of trainees and more than 30 workforce training organizations statewide.

In December 2025, Governor Hochul announced that NYPA will provide $40 million in new annual workforce development funding over the next four years to develop the workforce needed to support advanced nuclear energy in Upstate New York.

More information on the Power Authority’s support for clean energy training can be found on its workforce development webpage.

Today’s announcement complements Governor Hochul’s efforts to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills needed for high-growth jobs in strategic industries of the future. In 2022, the Governor reimagined the state’s workforce development efforts and established the Office of Strategic Workforce Development at Empire State Development. The Office supports industry-driven workforce development programs and practices to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills for good, family sustaining jobs in the state's fastest growing industries. To date, nearly $70 million in State grants will leverage $71 million in public and private funding to support training for an estimated 14,500 New Yorkers.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The clean energy sector is opening doors to sustainable, successful career opportunities for New Yorkers. Thanks to this funding, more New Yorkers will be able to access the quality training they need to thrive in the green economy. I applaud Governor Hochul for continuing to champion workforce development initiatives that safeguard our environment and help New Yorkers enter great-paying careers of the future.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Workforce development is how we turn New York’s energy goals into real careers for New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership and NYPA's support, the state is investing in quality programs that create clear pathways into good-paying, future-focused jobs — especially for communities that have too often been left out of emerging industries — while ensuring employers have the skilled talent they need to grow. Working together, the state is fostering a clean tech economy that expands opportunity, strengthens communities, and prepares workers for the jobs of tomorrow.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “When we invest in workforce training, we invest in our communities. These programs give New Yorkers the chance to build real skills, secure good jobs, and take part in the clean energy future being built right here at home. This is about opportunity, stability, and making sure our neighborhoods grow along with our economy.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Today’s announcement is an important investment in creating good-paying jobs in our clean energy economy, building a strong workforce that will help attract and keep working families in New York State. I thank Governor Hochul and NYPA for their support of these programs, including pathways to pre-apprenticeship programs to help train our next generation of tradespeople.”

LiUNA 1822 Business Manager Scott Hillyard said, “The $635,000 in NYPA funding will strengthen pre-apprenticeship pathways in the construction trades, opening the door for New Yorkers to take advantage of well-paying union careers. Organized labor is the backbone of the state’s economy, and together we will make sure New York’s clean energy future is built for New Yorkers, by New Yorkers.”

New York City District Council of Carpenters Executive Secretary-Treasurer Paul Capurso said, “This is about training New Yorkers the right way for real jobs that pay fair wages. Governor Hochul and the New York Power Authority understand that a clean energy economy depends on serious, hands-on training that prepares workers for the jobsite. This funding supports programs that lead to union careers and ensures working people are ready to build New York’s energy future.”

Clinton Community College Acting President Ken Knelly said, “Clinton Community College is proud to partner with local labor organizations to promote workforce development and assist union members in our trades professions. We are grateful to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the NYPA board of trustees and others, for allowing this opportunity at the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. This will allow our hardworking men and women in the trades to upscale their skills and benefit our collective region.”