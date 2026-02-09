Wijs Launches Intelligent Workflows for Construction

Wijs Intelligent Workflows

Digital assistants perform tasks and flow information behind the scenes for safer sites, fewer disruptions and faster decision-making.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wijs Safety Software has released enhanced workflows to give the power of digital assistants to contractors of all sizes. The new intelligent workflows in Wijs complement its already extensive automation of compliance, hazard, and corrective action management in real-time.

“With two thirds of construction leaders anticipating challenges in meeting demand over the next 5 to 10 years, and a continuing shortage of skilled labor, construction firms won’t be able to hire their way out of the problem,” says Wijs CEO Steve Hall. “Wijs alleviates some of the pressure to do more with less by having intelligent automation do the repetitive tasks, information-sharing, and risk and compliance monitoring for them.”

This automation can add up to dramatic time savings, reduced downtime, and quick, measurable gains in efficiency. Wijs clients save up to thousands of resource hours a year, allowing their staff to do higher-level tasks like improving safety and more value-add work on site, instead of lengthy reporting or parsing data. They also see reduced bottlenecks and interruptions, projects delivered more on schedule, and improved project margins.



From Reactive to Proactive Management

Using the intuitive and flexible custom workflow builder in Wijs, construction firms can automate information flow and a wide array of back-end processes such as:

- Incident management, generating reports for safety incidents beyond a threshold of severity, and notifying internal teams then external parties like regulatory authorities and insurance

- Service requests based on form fills, acting on a failed equipment inspection with a generated work order for maintenance, reducing downtime

- Generating instant alerts for teams working remotely or on-site

- Syncing data from the site to the head office for real-time visibility into operations and faster decision-making

- Risk assessment and risk management using trend analysis and risk registries to detect patterns before they disrupt operations or incidents arise

- Guided workflows that ensure required fields are completed and accurate, adapt based on worker responses, and prompt for additional documentation when issues are flagged, to capture clean, standardized data in the field.

“While Wijs automation is not intended to replace the oversight of human beings, it will augment and accelerate their ability to do work,” continues Hall. “Our intelligent workflows turn reactive thinking into proactive doing to reduce manual tasks, accelerate processes and mitigate risk.”

The Necessary Foundation for Advanced Tech and AI

With the intelligent workflows, standardization and structure of its digital safety management system, clean data and Lean process efficiencies, Wijs provides forward-thinking contractors with a critical foundation for introducing advanced tech like AI into their operations. This initial step is key to evaluating and fully delivering implementation success.

“Implementing Wijs is an easy, manageable way for contractors to introduce intelligent automation and risk management into their operations, and prepares them for advanced tech and AI adoption by providing the connected processes and clean data foundation they need,” says Hall. “We’re proud to put it within reach for any construction firm looking to build for the future, today.”

Wijs is a leading Lean construction safety and analytics platform designed to simplify compliance, reduce risk and improve efficiency from the site to the C-suite. Sign up today to give your firm the smart automation you need to compete effectively. For more information about how your company can benefit from our intelligent workflows and built-in risk management expertise, visit wijssafety.com or contact Steve Hall at 1 (647) 290-4255.

About Wijs Systems Inc.

Wijs is dedicated to making construction safer, more human and highly efficient. Built for the whole team with Lean expertise, intelligent workflow automation and predictive analytics, Wijs works to provide an innovative, efficient solution that all construction firms can use to build better safety culture.

Photo by Unsplash.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.