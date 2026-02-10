Murray, Sen & Associates LLP Warns: Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit Enters Second Year of 5% Growth Phase

Maximize your 2026 return with Murray, Sen & Associates. Learn how the 5% SLITC increase impacts Saskatoon families and how our tax experts help you claim it.

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN , CANADA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2025 tax filing season approaches, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is highlighting a critical multi-year opportunity for Saskatchewan residents: the ongoing enhancement of the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit (SLITC).

Under the Saskatchewan Affordability Act, the SLITC began a scheduled series of 5% annual increases on July 1, 2025. These increases, which are set to continue for four consecutive years, are applied in addition to standard inflationary indexation. For many local households, this represents a significant shift in refundable benefits that could be missed without proper filing.

"Many residents view tax credits as static amounts, but we are currently in a very dynamic four-year growth window for the SLITC," says Vandana Sen, CPA and Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates. "With the 5% increase now compounded by a 2.0% indexation rate for 2026, the maximum annual benefit for a family of four has climbed to $1,196 for the current benefit year. It is more important than ever to ensure every household member is filing correctly to trigger these automated payments."

Key Updates for the 2025-2026 Benefit Year:

- Individual & Spousal Increases: The maximum basic adult and spousal components have increased to $429 each (up from $398).

- Child Component Growth: The credit now provides $169 per child, reaching a family maximum of $338 for the child portion.

- Income Thresholds: The benefit begins to phase out at a family net income of $38,590, but partial credits remain available for families earning up to approximately $80,000, depending on household size.

While the SLITC is a non-taxable, refundable benefit paid quarterly by the CRA, it is only triggered by the submission of a provincial income tax return. Murray, Sen & Associates notes that many "non-traditional" filers (such as students or those with zero taxable income) often overlook filing, inadvertently leaving hundreds of dollars in provincial support on the table.

Strategic Tax Planning in a Changing Landscape

The firm notes that the SLITC increase is part of a broader suite of provincial changes, including the doubling of the Active Families Benefit to $300 per child and the expansion of the Personal Care Home Benefit.

"Our role is to ensure that our clients aren't just compliant, but are positioned to receive every dollar the province has allocated for them," adds Sen. "In an era of rising costs, these incremental 5% annual bumps provide a necessary cushion, but they require diligent reporting of 'adjusted family net income' to maximize the return."

For over 25 years, Murray, Sen & Associates has provided specialized tax advisory and accounting services to Saskatoon’s owner-managed businesses, farmers, and families.

About Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is a leading Saskatoon-based accounting firm specializing in comprehensive tax planning, audit services, and business advisory. The firm is dedicated to helping Saskatchewan residents navigate complex provincial and federal tax landscapes with precision and integrity.

