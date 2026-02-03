ValueSense launches next‑generation portfolio tracker: hedge fund analytics for everyday investors

ValueSense Launches Portfolio Tracker

ValueSense launches AI-powered Portfolio Tracker with instant quality scores, S&P 500 benchmarking, and 50+ broker APIs coming soon. Free tier live now.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueSense , the AI-driven platform powering advanced investment intelligence, today introduced its Portfolio Tracker - a sophisticated tool that integrates seamless position monitoring with proprietary, hedge fund-caliber fundamental analysis. As one of the select platforms offering both capabilities, ValueSense delivers Wall Street-level insights previously reserved for institutional players."Our proprietary scoring methodology transcends basic tracking, delivering actionable intelligence on portfolio composition," stated Matvey Veretennikov, ValueSense Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer. “Investors gain immediate visibility into Growth, Profitability, Financial Health, Capital Allocation, and Momentum metrics - rigorously benchmarked against the S&P 500 for superior decision-making.”Core FeaturesPortfolio Quality Score: Algorithmic assessment uncovers latent risks and opportunities across holdings.S&P 500 Benchmarking: Granular fundamental comparisons to the market index.Strategic RoadmapSeamless API integrations with 50+ brokerage platforms, automating data aggregation.Automated quantitative strategies leveraging hedge fund-proven models.Free tier live now at https://valuesense.io/workspace/portfolio-tracker

