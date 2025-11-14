ValueSense Launches ValueQuant: Transparent, Institutional-Grade Quant Strategies for Global Investors

ValueSense Launches ValueQuant

ValueSense launches ValueQuant FX, offering institutional-grade quant strategies with $5M connected assets and a multi-asset pipeline for global investors.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValueSense , the hedge-fund-grade investment analytics platform trusted by retail investors, advisors, and institutions worldwide, announces the launch of ValueQuant , its new line of systematic investment strategies. The first of these, ValueQuant FX, offers institutional-level performance with unmatched transparency, making sophisticated quantitative investing accessible to more investors.From Elite Analytics Platform to Full Investment IntelligenceValueSense has evolved from an advanced fundamental analytics platform into a comprehensive investment intelligence ecosystem. Built on proprietary datasets, including KPI breakdowns, intrinsic value models, and smart money flow analytics, ValueSense has become trusted globally by investors of all types. This foundation now powers ValueQuant - a strategic expansion into actionable, systematic investment strategies.Introducing ValueQuant FXValueQuant FX is the inaugural strategy under the ValueQuant brand, focusing on the global foreign exchange (FX) market. FX was chosen for its high liquidity and suitability for robust, repeatable quantitative modelling grounded in real fundamentals. This systematic FX strategy leverages ValueSense’s powerful data infrastructure and analytical capabilities.Back-Tested Institutional PerformanceExtensive back-testing demonstrates ValueQuant FX’s impressive historical results:- Annualized return of approximately 75%- Sharpe ratio close to 5.4- Maximum historical drawdown limited to 10%Though past performance does not guarantee future outcomes, ValueQuant FX stands out for its strong risk-adjusted returns.Radical Transparency and Investor ControlTransparency is central to ValueSense’s mission. The full back-test is publicly available, real-time performance monitoring dashboards are open to the public, and all clients can test a demo of the strategy before committing. Unlike many quant firms, ValueSense does not manage client funds; instead, investors run ValueQuant strategies directly in their own brokerage accounts, preserving full autonomy.$5 Million Seed Capital and Live Performance MonitoringValueSense allocated $5 million in company capital to seed ValueQuant FX and launched live monitoring on October 27th, enabling real-time tracking of strategy performance and execution. This marks the transition from modelling to live, real-world trading.Democratizing Hedge Fund QualityHistorically, high-Sharpe quant strategies were exclusive to hedge funds and elite institutions. With ValueQuant, these strategies become accessible to financial advisors, family offices, qualified investors, and high-net-worth individuals, fulfilling ValueSense’s mission to combine hedge fund capability with retail accessibility.Multi-Asset Expansion RoadmapValueQuant FX is the first step in a broader strategy rollout through 2025 and 2026, which will include:- Quantitative strategies for gold and other commodities- Systematic equity strategies focusing on the S&P 500- Single-stock quant strategies powered by ValueSense’s datasets- Additional multi-asset offerings slated for future releaseThese initiatives will expand the ValueQuant suite, providing diverse options for systematic investing.Global Reach and Commitment to TransparencyRegistered in Delaware, USA, ValueSense serves a rapidly growing global customer base across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Live performance of all strategies will be published regularly, ensuring ongoing visibility and accountability.The Future of ValueSense and ValueQuant“ValueSense built one of the world’s most advanced analytics platforms,” said George Narinyan, Founder and CEO. “With ValueQuant, we are empowering investors to deploy transparent, institutional-grade systematic strategies independently and with confidence.” ValueQuant marks the evolution of ValueSense into a full-stack investment intelligence platform combining fundamental research, quantitative modelling, and real-time execution.About ValueSenseValueSense is a next-generation investment analytics platform delivering hedge-fund-grade insights to retail investors, advisors, and institutions. Utilizing proprietary datasets, AI-driven tools, and now systematic ValueQuant strategies, ValueSense helps investors make smarter, more transparent decisions with institutional precision.

